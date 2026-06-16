Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
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Be still, breathe deeply, take time to lovingly commune with your Maker (not with a wish list) in a quiet place. Christ our Creator is our only Source of Life and upholds the universe by power of His Spirit-Word - since Genesis Chapter One.

Hebrews 1:1-3 The Passion Translation:

"Throughout our history God has spoken to our ancestors by his prophets in many different ways. The revelation he gave them was only a fragment at a time, building one truth upon another.

But to us living in these last days, God now speaks to us openly in the language of a Son, the appointed Heir of everything, for through him God created the panorama of all things and all time.

The Son is the dazzling radiance of God’s splendor, the exact expression of God’s true nature—his mirror image! He holds the universe together and expands it by the mighty power of his spoken word. He accomplished for us the complete cleansing of sins, and then took his seat on the highest throne at the right hand of the majestic One."

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