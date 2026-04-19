Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

This is a good post to send to people you know. Larry lays out the facts clearly. The more folks that know the whole truth, the better--for many reasons.

Something people can do right now is prepare their households: protect funds; stock up on foods; grow vegetables; buy beef, pork, chickens, and eggs from local farmers; if you don't have one, purchase a large freezer; also stock up on products made with petroleum--plastics. Finally, if you drink it daily, purchase coffee. It freezes well.

Be pro-active, so that when the financial hammers fully hit, you won't be flailing.

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David Cooper's avatar
David Cooper
3h

Monday will be real bad on Wall Street. Like the Black Monday of October 1987.

Japan sold more Treasury Bonds than ever today. While we're already printing money to buy our own Treasuries, to print money. Plus we still have to refinance $8 trillion. Plus the Balance Sheet is $2.5 trillion more than Revenue.

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