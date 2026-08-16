The images were mundane in a way that made them land harder than any battle footage: half-empty meal trays, a gray slab of processed meat, sailors rationing food among themselves so no one got more than anyone else. Through the spring and summer of 2026, the crews of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and the assault ship USS Tripoli contended with food shortages, long chow lines, broken toilets, mold in the showers, dead laundry machines, and shortages of basics like soap and toothpaste — aboard warships operating in the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean after more than 250 days at sea. The strain told on morale, and in the worst cases on the safety of the crew.

When the conditions became public, the Navy’s institutional reflex was denial. The despicable Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, dismissed the early reporting as “fake news,” and a 5th Fleet spokesman insisted the crew “remain resilient and ready” and the ship “remains fully capable of meeting all mission tasking.” That response is worth remembering, because it is part of the failure rather than a rebuttal of it — a chain of command more prepared to defend its readiness narrative than to reckon with why its sailors were going without. The conditions were real. The more important question is why warships from the world’s best-funded navy were running short on food and hygiene supplies at all.

The answer is not primarily about one carrier or one supply officer. It is structural, it has been building for fifteen years, and it lives in a part of the fleet the public never sees — the ships that feed and fuel the fighting ships.

The fleet behind the fleet

Warships do not carry enough on their own to stay at sea indefinitely. What keeps a carrier strike group fed, fueled, and armed without returning to port is a dedicated fleet of supply ships called the Combat Logistics Force (CLF) — the underway replenishment ships, operated by Military Sealift Command with mostly civilian crews, that steam alongside warships and pass fuel, ammunition, food, and stores across on cables and hoses while both ships are moving.

The CLF comes in three flavors. Fleet replenishment oilers (T-AO) carry fuel. Dry cargo and ammunition ships (T-AKE) carry ordnance, spare parts, and food. And fast combat support ships (T-AOE) are the premium asset — the “one-stop shop” that carries fuel, ammunition, and provisions together, and is fast enough to travel inside a carrier strike group rather than shuttling back and forth to it. That last category is exactly the ship you want when a single carrier is holding station in a distant sea for months on end. And it is the category the Navy has gutted.

Flat numbers, hollowing capability

Here is the heart of the problem. The Combat Logistics Force today numbers about 34 ships — a figure that has stayed essentially flat for well over a decade. On paper, stability. In practice, a slow hollowing, because the demands on that force have grown while its most capable ships have disappeared.

Around 2010, the Navy operated all four of its Supply-class fast combat support ships. Today only two remain. In the mid-2010s the Navy inactivated two of them into reserve to save roughly $30 million a year each in operating costs — a decision that looked reasonable on a spreadsheet and looks indefensible from the deck of a hungry ship. The reason it bites is arithmetic: replacing the combined capability of one fast support ship typically takes an oiler plus a dry cargo ship — two hulls, two crews, two schedules — to move the fuel, ammo, and food that one ship used to carry in a single package. Cut the fast support fleet in half and every sustained single-carrier mission becomes harder to feed.

The rest of the force is aging underneath the flat headline. The Henry J. Kaiser-class oilers that form the backbone date to the 1980s and are being retired faster than their replacements arrive. The new John Lewis-class oiler program is meant to recapitalize the fleet with some twenty ships, but the lead ship only delivered in 2022 and just one was fully operational by mid-2025. The Navy’s own newer answer — a smaller, more numerous “light replenishment oiler,” the T-AOL — does not begin construction until FY2027 and will not arrive in numbers until the 2030s. The analytic consensus across defense researchers is blunt: the logistics force is not enough, and not fast enough, for the demands now being placed on it.

Why the Arabian Sea is the worst place to be short

Geography turned a fleet-wide thinness into a shipboard shortage, and the waters off Arabia and across the Indian Ocean are close to a worst case.

A carrier holding station in the North Arabian Sea operates at the far end of a very long supply chain, often without the easy, friendly, high-capacity port access that a deployment in, say, the Mediterranean enjoys. Everything the crew eats and uses either came aboard before the deployment or has to be carried out to the ship by the very replenishment fleet that is stretched thin. When the deployment then stretched — and the Lincoln’s did, past 250 days, pulled into and extended by the 2026 war with Iran — the ship burned through consumables faster and longer than planned, precisely when the logistics tail was least able to surge extra runs to a distant sea. Long deployments and a thin supply fleet are a bad combination anywhere. In the Indian Ocean they compound into empty shelves.

This is also why the fast combat support ship matters so much in exactly this theater. Its whole design purpose is to keep a carrier group sustained far forward without a constant relay of separate oilers and cargo ships. The Red Sea operations of the past two years drove that lesson home for the Navy — that the multi-product ship it spent the 2010s economizing away is the one it now most needs for sustained, distant, high-tempo presence. The shortage of the ship type was felt most sharply in the mission it was built for, and the sailors aboard the Lincoln paid the bill for a procurement decision made a decade before many of them enlisted.

From oiler counts to empty trays

The line from a thinned logistics force to a specific empty tray runs through a system with almost no slack left in it. A navy running long deployments in distant waters on a supply fleet that has stayed flat in numbers while shedding its most capable ships is a navy operating with vanishing margin. When margin is thin, the failures show up first in the least glamorous places — not in a missile that won’t fire, but in a laundry that won’t run and a galley that runs low. Food, soap, and clean water are the leading indicators of a sustainment system operating at its limit, and off Arabia in 2026 those indicators went red.

The human cost compounded the material one. A crew worn down by more than eight months at sea, short on the basics that make shipboard life tolerable, is a crew under strain that runs deeper than inconvenience — a strain that showed up in collapsing morale and, in the worst cases, in concern for sailors’ committing suicide. It would be too simple, and unfair to the people involved, to reduce that human toll to a single cause; morale and mental health aboard a warship turn on many things. But it is fair to say that a fleet cannot ask its sailors to endure ever-longer deployments while cutting the margin that keeps them fed and clean, and expect no cost in the well-being of the people inside the hull. Sustainment is not a comfort. It is a condition of a crew’s endurance.

The bottom line

It is tempting to read what happened aboard the Lincoln as a story about one ship or one deployment. The more useful reading is that it was a symptom surfacing at the end of the supply chain. For fifteen years the United States kept its Combat Logistics Force at a roughly constant size while cutting its most capable replenishment ships, aging out its oilers, and delaying their replacements — all while asking the fleet to sustain longer deployments in more distant and more contested waters. A force stretched that way does not fail loudly at first. It fails quietly, in the galley and the shower and the laundry, on ships operating at the far end of the longest supply lines the Navy has.

The shortages off Arabia were not an accident, a rumor, or a supply officer’s bad week. They were the predictable result of a decade and a half of decisions that let the margin preventing them erode — and then, when the consequences reached the mess deck, an instinct at the top to insist everything was fine. A fleet that cannot be reliably supplied cannot be reliably sustained. The hunger and shortage aboard the Lincoln were the sound of that margin finally running out, and the sailors who lived it deserved better than both the shortage and the denial.

If you or someone you know is a service member, veteran, or military family member in crisis, the Veterans/Military Crisis Line is available 24/7: dial 988 then press 1, text 838255, or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net.

Nima and I discussed Israel’s failed attack in Lebanon:

I spent some time with Mario making fun of Trump for hiding in a food caterer truck: