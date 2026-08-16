Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
3h

It reminds me the movie ¨The Pentagon Wars.¨ :)

¨In this gripping tale, a decorated soldier uncovers a military cover-up, plunging into a dangerous quest for truth. Loyalties are tested as he delves deeper into the shadows of his past, risking everything for justice.¨ 1:43:39

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNpGBTU_jt4

The Pentagon Wars - A product management lesson 9:07 min

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyakI9GeYRs

The Pentagon Wars: Reformers Challenge the Old Guard Paperback – Feb. 25 2014

by James G Burton (Author)

¨The author, an air force colonel and part of the movement, worked in the pentagon for fourteen years. He presents a view of the Department of Defense that only an insider could offer. He exposes serious flaws in the military policy-making process, particularly in weapons development and procuremen.¨

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Kolokol's avatar
Kolokol
3h

Giving 5,000 sailors fishing poles is probably out of the question.

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