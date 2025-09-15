I want to direct your attention to a recent article in Bloomberg News regarding China’s trade relationship with Africa and the dire implications for Donald Trump’s attempt to compel a change in China’s policy towards Russia. According to Bloomberg:

With a 25% on-year jump to $122 billion, growth in sales to the continent of 1.5 billion people has far outpaced other major markets this year while orders from the US slumped. China’s exports to Africa so far in 2025 are more than in the whole of 2020 and on track to exceed $200 billion for the first time. Although the trading relationship shows no sign of becoming less lopsided, with China running a far wider surplus with Africa than last year, Beijing is cracking open its domestic market while seizing on the chance to meet the continent’s infrastructure needs. . . . Rising protectionism in Washington has given extra incentive for Africa to buy from Beijing. A number of goods from more than 30 nations on the continent that had duty-free access to American markets granted under the African Growth and Opportunity Act are now being subjected to a range of tariffs by the Trump administration. In the first half of 2025 alone, Africa inked $30.5 billion in construction contracts with China, according to a July report from Griffith University in Australia and the Green Finance & Development Center, founded at Shanghai-based Fudan University. That’s five times the amount during the same period last year and the most among all regions included in Xi’s infrastructure initiative.

I think this is another data point signaling the dramatic restructuring of the international financial and commercial infrastructure that is underway, and marks the end of US dominance, especially with respect to international trade. The following two charts should disabuse any of Trump’s economic advisors of the belief that China is dependent on the US for its exports and that no alternative exists. Africa is saying otherwise:

I believe we are witnessing the start of a watershed moment in which many of the Global South countries stop using the dollar and increase their use of the Chinese yuan. In other words, China is providing low-interest loans to Global South countries in lieu of those countries taking out more expensive US-dollar-based loans. The Beatles were wrong… Money can buy you — or in this case, China — some love.

Unrelated, but equally disturbing, is the effect that Trump’s tariffs is having on items sent via mail. To be honest, I had never even considered this as a possible negative consequence on the economy, but the numbers are alarming. According to the Universal Postal Union (UPU):

The global network saw postal traffic to the US come to a near halt after the implementation of the new rules on 29 August 2025, which for the first time placed the burden of customs duty collection and remittance on transportation carriers or US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency-approved qualified parties. Carriers, such as airlines, signalled they were unwilling or unable to bear this responsibility and postal operators had not yet established a link to the list of CBP qualified parties, causing major operational disruptions.



The data, exchanged between postal operators via the UPU’s electronic network, shows that traffic from UPU member countries to the US was down 81% on Friday 29 August – the day the regulation was implemented – compared to the previous Friday, 22 August.



Furthermore, 88 postal operators informed the UPU they have suspended some or all postal services to the US until a solution is implemented, highlighting the widespread impact of the US Executive Order eliminating the de minimis exemption for low-value goods.

These are not isolated cases. Global shipping is adding to inflationary concerns because of the number of ships that now have to sail around Africa rather than use the Red Sea/Suez Canal, because of the Houthi embargo of Israeli-connected ships transiting that waterway, is adding to transportation costs and supply chain disruptions.

At the very time that Europe, especially the UK, France and Germany, are at their weakest level economically and politically, President Donald Trump clubbed them over their heads with a new tariff gambit that puts the onus of pressuring Russia fully on their shoulders… And it is a burden too heavy for them to lift:

Europe is on notice: if they want major sanctions on Russia, they must make the first move and also hit India and China with bone crunching tariffs. But Europe is unwilling to do so, which means Trump is under no pressure to act unilaterally against Russia or India or China. I don’t know if this was his plan from the outset, but the effect is brilliant.

Amidst the backdrop of all of this economic turmoil and upheaval, the Russian offensive in the Donbas is picking up steam and the position of the Ukrainian military is more tenuous with each passing day.