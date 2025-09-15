Son of the New American Revolution

Richard Roskell
The first Bloomberg chart Larry posted is instructive. The chart is *year-over-year change* in China's exports to other countries. Yes, the headline grabber is that China's exports to Africa rose 45% over the past year. But the thing is, look at China's other trading partners. Trade with Latin America and the EU is up ~7% yoy, and trade with ASEAN countries is up 15% yoy. Those are very strong increases on the humongous trade China is already doing with those countries. Now add on Africa's market of 1.5 billion people eager for the kind of consumer goods that China produces so well. You don't have to be a financial wizard to see where things are going.

It's all about the economy. Countries that manage their economies wisely will prosper in the long run. Countries that don't will wither. This is true no matter where you start, be it at the top or at the bottom.

