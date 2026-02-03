Shahed 149 ‘Gaza’ Surveillance Combat Reconnaissance Drone

Currently, the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG-3) is operating in the Arabian Sea with the presumed mission to be the primary US naval offensive weapon system to attack Iran. What are its chances of success? To answer that question we need only compare what Donald Trump failed to accomplish in the Red Sea in March 2025 during Operation Rough Rider. when the US deployed two US aircraft carriers to achieve three mission objectives:

Restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden by ending Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, U.S. warships, and allied vessels. Degrade and “disintegrate” Houthi military capabilities through targeted strikes on infrastructure, leadership, command-and-control facilities, radar systems, air defenses, ballistic missile/drone launch sites, weapons storage, production hubs (e.g., drone facilities), and other assets used for maritime attacks. Re-establish deterrence against the Houthis and their Iranian backers, deterring further aggression, and pressuring Iran to cease support for the group.

The US failed… After losing three F/A-18E Super Hornets and seven $35 million dollar MQ-9 Reaper drones, President Trump declared that the Houthis capitulated and he ordered the US carriers to depart the Red Sea. But the Houthis did not surrender, they continued to attack ships headed to Israel.

So here is a Table comparing the Abraham Lincoln strike group with the strike group that operated in the Red Sea in March 2025:

This is truly shocking… The US had more F-18a combat aircraft (although the Abraham Lincoln reportedly has more F-35s on board), more destroyers in the Red Sea, plus a cruiser, and at least 200 more air defense missiles than the US armada now parked somewhere in the Arabian Sea away from Iran’s coast… and Operation Rough Rider failed to corral the Houthis. While the Houthis are formidable warriors, their capabilities pale by magnitudes to those of Iran. US military planners are delusional if they truly believe that the Abraham Lincoln strike force carries more punch and more capability than the US naval force that operated in the Red Sea.

Consider the following:

On January 30, Iran released footage of the work of its latest Shahed-149 ‘Gaza’ surveillance combat reconnaissance drone (pictured above). These Iranian drones reportedly chased down the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as soon as it approached the Arabian Sea. Tehran released video footage that showed the American aircraft carrier, which was filmed by Iranian drones from very different angles. The most interesting thing is that the air defense systems of the American aircraft carrier strike group did not take any measures to challenge the Iranian drones. Did the US task force fail to detect the drones or did they decide to ignore them?

A dear friend of mine — a retired Navy SEAL who operated in the Persian Gulf in 1987 — challenged my contention that the Abraham Lincoln is a vulnerable target because it is not going to sit stationary and is difficult to hit with conventional missiles while on the move. My friend is right on that point. But I don’t think he accounted for having a couple of Shahed-149s overhead with the potential capability to guide an Iranian missile to the target. Plus, Iran has a plethora of drones that would be employed in a swarm attack against the US ships if they are ordered to approach Iran’s southern shore to launch cruise missiles. Drones, unlike most missiles, can be steered to a target.

The other component is air power. I assume that the US will try to destroy Iranian missiles with missiles launched from US F35Cs. That sounds like a swell plan if the US has pinpoint located the Iranian missiles… But Iran keeps its missiles below ground and, when they are above ground, they are on mobile platforms. As we saw in Yemen, the US failed to quickly and accurately identify the Houthi missiles — one consequence of that was the Houthi success in shooting down seven MQ-9 Predator drones that were trying to identify viable Houthi targets. Yemen is a small country and did not have Russian and Chinese modern air defense systems… Iran is more than three times larger than Yemen and now, in the aftermath of the 12-day war last June, has acquired significant air defense assets from Russia and China.

The math on this is simple: The US has not deployed enough fire power to seriously degrade Iran’s military capabilities. Maybe this explains why Donald Trump appears willing to legitimately engage Iran in negotiations… Steve Witkoff is supposed to meet this Friday in Istanbul with Iran’s Foreign Minister.

