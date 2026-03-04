Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
10hEdited

You speak the truth, Larry: "I assert that Donald Trump is out of touch with reality."

He ignores the limited amount of munitions available, he proposes that USN ships escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, and:

(During a Medal of Honor Ceremony) Trump Brags About Gold Drapes While Discussing Iran War Plans https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/trump-goes-senile-rant-drapes-182952681.html

DJT is off his rocker...(crazy, mad, insane).

Richard
9h

Trump is raging mad, as was Hitler before his final defeat.

'Those whom God wishes to destroy, he first makes mad.'

Euripides

