Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀Big Thanks😃

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1h

Larry, before reading your emotional post, I had just listened to Rachel Blevins' Aug.12 conversation with Col.Macgregor. It was riveting. They talked about the sailors' lack of care aboard the Lincoln and other ships in too-long deployments. I recommend their entire conversation to you and readers here. I even took notes as I listened.

I then read the Comments section, which I also recommend for added stories and angst.

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/military-crisis-iran-doug-macgregor?r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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