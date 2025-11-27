Ukrainian Logistics Center… Before and After Russian Strike

From the start of the Special Military Operation (SMO) in February 2022, Russia has been unequivocal in its objectives: demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. The US and its NATO allies, however, apparently do not believe that Russia is serious about this. If the reports about the Trump peace plan are accurate, then Trump’s plan will be rejected by Putin. There is no room for negotiation on these two points.

Western media report, citing senior officials following talks in Geneva, claim that Ukraine agrees to limit the number of its armed forces to 800,000 soldiers… That is a non-starter for Russia because it would require Russia to accept Ukraine having a larger military than it had at the start of the SMO.

On February 22, 2022—the day before Russia’s full-scale invasion—Ukraine’s military was undergoing reforms to modernize and expand its forces, but it remained smaller and less equipped than Russia’s. Data from authoritative sources like the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) The Military Balance 2022, and contemporary reports, estimated Ukraine’s core standing army, including ground, air, naval, and support units to be 196,000 in February 2022; Ukrainian Defense Minister later referenced 261,000 as the baseline at the start of the SMO. Ukraine also had 900,000 reservists, which included former conscripts and territorial defense volunteers.

As I noted in an earlier article on the Trump peace plan, Russia and Ukraine agreed during their negotiations in Istanbul in March 2022 to cap Ukraine’s military at 85,000. Given that Russia is now successfully attacking Ukrainian positions along eight separate axes (i.e., the plural of axis), Moscow has zero incentive to agree to a plan that would effectively leave Ukraine with the same size military force that it had at the start of the SMO.

The issue of the size of Ukraine’s military is not the only obstacle to a diplomatic settlement of the war… Points concerning territories and security guarantees for Ukraine remain unresolved. Foreign Minister Lavrov was quite clear about Russia’s position in comments to reporters on Tuesday in Moscow:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he expected the Americans to soon present to Russia their interim version of the deal following input from the Ukrainians and Europeans. But he warned that if it strayed from what Putin demanded in August when he met Trump inAlaska, there would be a problem. “Because if the spirit and letter of the Anchorage agreement are erased, based on the key understandings contained therein, then, of course, we’ll be in a fundamentally different situation,” he said.

One of those key elements concerns the status of Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. Under the Russian Constitution, as amended and updated following the 2022 annexation process, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson are formally recognized as federal subjects (constituents) of the Russian Federation. This status was established through a series of legal steps in September–October 2022, integrating these territories (referred to as the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kherson Oblast) into Russia’s constitutional framework. Residents are considered Russian citizens from September 30, 2022, onward. Vladimir Putin does not have the legal authority to unilaterally reverse that decision. President Putin make it clear to Donald Trump that those territories must be recognized as permanently part of the Russian Federation.

Then there is the issue of denazification. This means the removal of the “neo-Nazi regime” that seized power in Kyiv in 2014, that persecutes Russian-speakers, and that threatens Russia. The Kremlin points to far-right groups (Azov Battalion, Right Sector, Svoboda party), Holocaust-denial incidents, and the glorification of WWII collaborators (Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevych, UPA) as proof that Ukraine is ruled or heavily influenced by Nazis. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is reasonable to assume that the bird is a duck. The same logic applies to the term, Nazi. In other words, denazification means the removal of those who defend Nazi views and the prohibition of Nazi ideology on the territory of Ukraine. Zelensky and his crew will refuse to accept this condition, but Russia will not relent… The memory of the Great Patriotic War and the murder of 27 million Russians by Nazi forces has left a permanent scar of the Russian soul. As far as President Putin is concerned, this is not an idle political slogan.

Achieving this diplomatically means that Ukraine must hold new, internationally supervised elections, and the participants in those elections must have no affiliation with neo-Nazi groups or ideology. While the Russians would like to achieve this through diplomatic measures and negotiation, I believe that President Putin and the Russian General Staff understand that the only practical way to satisfy this objective will be through the use of military force and the total defeat of the Zelensky government.

The Ukrainians and the European leaders still believe that they can compel Donald Trump to reject Russia’s conditions regarding the Ukrainian military and the need to denazify Ukraine. Zelensky stated that he is ready to meet with Trump, but only in the presence of Europeans. He told reporters on Tuesday:

I am ready to meet with President Trump – there are delicate issues to discuss. But European partners must be present with me at the negotiations.

I will take that as a benchmark for judging whether or not President Trump is serious about securing a peace deal that is acceptable to Russia… If he caves to Zelensky and allows the Europeans to participate in the negotiations, then the peace plan is dead. Personally, I believe all the Sturm und Drang surrounding the peace plan is just a distraction cooked up by a White House desperate to avoid the military defeat of Ukraine and, by extension, NATO. It is a futile and feckless exercise… While the talks go on, Russian forces continue to advance all along the line of contact. Ukraine’s defeat is inevitable… it is merely a question of how many more Ukrainian soldiers will die before the reality of that defeat is grasped by Trump and his NATO allies.

