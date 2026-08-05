Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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ELzA's avatar
ELzA
11h

Larry, but aren't they starting to lose the information war too? I feel like the west only wins it decisively when they talk to themselves...

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Charlie Obert's avatar
Charlie Obert
6h

You just gave me another very good reason to avoid using AI. Thank you.

I somehow doubt that the people in the Chinese government are stupid enough to believe the AI here.

Or the people of Russia.

Or, for that matter, an increasing number even of us clueless Americans.

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