Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Cooper's avatar
David Cooper
5h

The USA won the Afghanistan conflict twice. In 2003, then again when Obama did the surge in 2014.

When Biden gave it back, The Taliban were contained to 15% of the area of the country.

Only 3000 Troops were there, so we could have kept Afghanistan if they'd stayed permanently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture