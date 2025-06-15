Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1h

Uncle Sam has overdrawn its munitions account. The US continues to supply Ukraine in a battle against Russia that is 40 months old. The US has been supplying Israel for __ years. Uncle Sam did not plan well, because Ukraine is shriveling, and "the Iranian missile force is alive and well and bombing the shit out of Israel", as Larry aptly wrote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture