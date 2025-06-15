The Weizmann Institute for Science in Rehovot, a prominent Israeli research center, has sustained damage in Iran’s latest missile barrage

Israel’s initial euphoria over its Friday morning strikes on Iranian targets is fading as Israeli inhabitants get a taste of their own medicine. Israel’s much touted Iron Dome is a total bust. I have posted a couple of videos below that show the Iranian missiles arriving unimpeded.

In his latest video, BORZZIKMAN reports that the Iranian strike yesterday on the IDF version of the Pentagon destroyed a THAAD air defense system that was deployed to “protect” the building.

Pepe Escobar was interviewed earlier today by Nima and provided some important news from his impeccable Russian sources. Israel, with help from the West, hit Iran with a cyberattack early Friday morning (Tehran time) that disabled Iran’s air-defense system. Israel and the West anticipated this would disable Iran’s ability to track and attack inbound missiles for several days. According to Pepe, Iranian technicians got the system up and running in ten hours.

The Potemkin Village propaganda generated by Israel and spread by Western media is coming apart at the seams. While many in the West still believe that Israel has struck a fatal blow on Iran and that Iran is just days away from a collapse, the Iranian missile force is alive and well and bombing the shit out of Israel. I suspect that Iran is employing Houthi tactics with their ballistic missiles that are fired from mobile launchers — i.e., instead of relying on fixed sites, Iran is deploying its missiles around the country on mobile launchers, which are virtually impossible to detect and destroy in a timely manner. As I write this, Iran reportedly has launched an eighth-wave of missiles. Iran is going to engage Israel in a tit-for-tat battle until Israel ceases its attacks on Iran.

The following report from AXIOS is indicative of Israeli panic:

The following videos highlight the problem confronting Israel… it can’t stop Iranian missiles.

Another reality confronting Israel is that the United States does not have unlimited supplies of air defense missiles, and other weapons, to send to Israel. For example, consider the limitations of the THAAD and SM-3 anti-ballistic missile systems… the US can only manufacture 50-75 THAAD and 60-84 SM-3 interceptors per year! I read another report today — can’t find it now — that the US is sending weapons intended for Ukraine to Israel. I’m sure Zelensky will be thrilled with that news. If this report is true, Ukraine’s days are numbered. Without sustained US military and intelligence support, Ukraine cannot sustain its military operations through the summer.

I want to remind you of the Strategic Partnership Agreement that Russia and Iran signed on January 17. Here are the critical sections pertaining to the current war with Israel:

Article 3 3. In the event that either Contracting Party is subject to aggression, the other Contracting Party shall not provide any military or other assistance to the aggressor which would contribute to the continued aggression, and shall help to ensure that the differences that have arisen are settled on the basis of the United Nations Charter and other applicable rules of international law.

So, what does this mean? The right to self-defense is recognized in Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows countries to defend themselves if an armed attack occurs. This self-defense must be:

In response to an actual armed attack Immediate and necessary Proportional to the threat

Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, under the terms of this agreement, means that Iran, with Russian support, will be fully entitled to respond militarily. Russia sent Israel and the United States a clear warning… Russia has Iran’s back.

Article 4 is particularly revealing because it admits that Russia and Iran have separate agreements governing cooperation between their respective intelligence and security agencies:

Article 4 2. The intelligence and security agencies of the Contracting Parties shall cooperate within the framework of separate agreements.

Article 5 reveals that Russia and Iran have agreed to a comprehensive level of military cooperation that covers everything from training to military exercises to responding to attacks:

Article 5 1. In order to develop military cooperation between their relevant agencies, the Contracting Parties shall conduct the preparation and implementation of respective agreements within the Working Group on Military Cooperation. 2. The military cooperation between the Contracting Parties shall cover a wide range of issues, including the exchange of military and expert delegations, port calls by military ships and vessels of the Contracting Parties, training of military personnel, exchange of cadets and instructors, participation – upon the agreement between the Contracting Parties – in international defence exhibitions hosted by the Contracting Parties, conduct of joint sports competitions, cultural and other events, joint maritime relief and rescue operations as well as combating piracy and armed robbery at sea. 3. The Contracting Parties shall interact closely in holding joint military exercises in the territory of both Contracting Parties and beyond by mutual consent and taking into account the applicable generally recognized rules of international law. 4. The Contracting Parties shall consult and cooperate in countering common military and security threats of a bilateral and regional nature.

Donald Trump came into office with the backing of millions of voters who believed his promise not to embroil the US in needless foreign wars. Looks like he is breaking that promise. He apparently learned nothing from George HW Bush, who promised, “no new taxes,” and then broke that promise. Voters did not forgive him. If Trump intervenes on behalf of Israel, he will likely suffer a similar political fate; only instead of not being re-elected, he will see his political support among a key segment of his base crumble.