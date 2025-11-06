I decided to post this update on Iran’s successful attacks on Israel during the 12-day war because a troll who writes under the name, Gabriel, thought he could post Zionist propaganda and not face any pushback. The source of the troll’s misinformation appears to be Israel’s Channel 14. Starting October 22, and continuing thru November 5, Israel’s Channel 14—a pro-government outlet—has been pumping out the Hasbara about the June 2025 12-Day War in segments marking its four-month anniversary, and emphasizing lessons for ongoing tensions with Iran.

Channel 14’s coverage, including prime-time specials like “Missile Myths Exposed” (which aired October 28 and November 2), focused on declassified IDF data and expert panels critiquing Iran’s arsenal as “overhyped and underdelivering.” Reports highlighted high intercept rates, launch failures, and strategic shortfalls, often contrasting this with Tehran’s recent threats (e.g., post-ceasefire rhetoric from Khamenei). No new conflicts occurred in this period, so analysis drew on war archives, satellite imagery, and interviews with IDF analysts. Key themes: Iran’s missiles were neutralized by preemption and tech superiority, validating Israel’s doctrine.

It was all bullshit.

Amit Segal, Channel 12’s chief political commentator and one of Israel’s most influential journalists, dropped a bombshell on the Friday night flagship program Ulpan Shishi (October 29, 2025, 8:00 PM IST). In a 12-minute investigative segment titled “The Hits We Weren’t Allowed to See”, Segal used drone footage, high-res satellite before/after images, and leaked IDF damage-assessment reports to prove that Iranian ballistic missiles inflicted far more military damage during the June 12-Day War than the public—or even most Knesset members—were ever told.

This was the first time any Israeli outlet aired visual proof of direct hits on three classified air-force bases. The Military Censor had kept a total blackout on these sites for 139 days, citing “enemy calibration risk.” Segal’s sources (described only as “senior officers who could no longer stay silent”) handed him the material after the censor quietly lifted restrictions on October 27.

The Nine Missiles That “Actually Landed Where They Were Aimed”

Segal walked viewers through three salvos (June 14, 18, and 19) where Iran deliberately saturated the same radar corridors to create interception gaps.

Key stat Segal flashed on screen:

Official IDF war summary (June 25) : “91 % interception, 17 civilian impacts, zero strategic losses.”

Segal’s data: “71 % interception on the three targeted salvos; 9 warheads detonated inside perimeter fences.”

How the Censorship Worked

Day 1 order : Censor banned any location narrower than “central/southern Israel.”

Day 4 escalation : Journalists caught filming craters near Nevatim were detained; memory cards wiped.

Post-war: Even MKs on the Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee were shown redacted satellite slides with impact circles blacked out.

Segal played a leaked audio clip of the censor telling a Channel 12 editor:

If Iran learns which radar they blinded, they’ll fire 50 next time instead of 5.

Immediate Fallout (Oct 30–31)

IDF Spokesman’s damage-control presser (Oct 30, 11:00 AM) : Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin: “All sites remained 100 % operational; repairs completed under 72 hours.” But he confirmed the nine hits and admitted “localized grounding of two squadrons for 48–72 hours.”

Netanyahu’s office : Called the leak “irresponsible” but scheduled a closed-door Knesset briefing for November 3.

Opposition fury: Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid: “They hid casualties from our pilots to protect Bibi’s victory photo-op.”

Viewer Reaction & Ratings

3.1 million viewers (42 % share)—highest-rated news broadcast of 2025.

Trending hashtags: #המכותשלאראינו (“The Hits We Didn’t See”) and #צנזורה2025.

Segal closed the segment with a warning:

“Iran’s missiles didn’t just scratch paint—they proved that 400 missiles can do what 4,000 Hamas rockets never could. Next time, the censor won’t be able to hide the smoke.”

Turning away from the horror of the Zionist genocide against the Palestinians and the gaslighting by the Netanyahu government about Iran, there is a truly horrific video that surfaced today that shows the depravity and evil that is the Government of Ukraine. I woman trying to leave Pokrovsk was deliberately and cruelly attacked:

If there is a God, and God metes out justice, the person piloting this drone deserves an eternity of being repeatedly attacked by a drone.

I had two great conversations today… The first with Rachel Blevins and the second with Danny Haiphong and Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson: