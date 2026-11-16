Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Hector's avatar
Hector
3hEdited

Gravy ol boy! Thanks muchly :)

Trump loses for sure because he can say what he likes, except, no one's listening anymore, just gagging at the site and sound

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀Big Thanks 😃

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