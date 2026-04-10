Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
10h

Cdn tax season mostly ends April 30, so no time for full broadcasts except these 3 April 8/26:

1. Danny Haiphong with Larry & Scott Ritter. Ten out of 5 stars! Real tackling of REAL questions you can't get on Judge's too-short 25m (intro/ads 3m). Larry you really pulled a fast one on SCOTT! You must look at the EXPRESSION ON SCOTT'S FACE when you asked, "Scott why don't you tell us how you would take over the Strait of Hormuz?"!! Scott answered brilliantly as usual.

2. Dialogue Works with Pepe Escobar. Pepe dared to ask Nima if a divide btn Pez and IRGC.

3. Mario with Larry was priceless. Mario is FINALLY starting to see a bit of the light.

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
4hEdited

The US can not force Israel to stop its attacks in Lebanon or elsewhere. The US cannot even stop sending money and weapons to Israel. The US is a factor when discussing the combat ability of Israel (not just IDF, as it's a total war), but NOT a factor when discussing peace. The Active Resistance, including Iran, is all in a life-or-death existential struggle. One slip may lead to a major defeat. It is all up to Israel. Besides the people of Israel, it seems the only factor that MAY change their collective mind is missiles from Iran.

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