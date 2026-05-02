Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
7h

Trump sons are going to sell drones to Gulf States. Saudi Arabia is partnered with Israel.

Israel and Jared will have Saudi Arabia spend their money carpet bombing the Middle East. When the heavy lifting is done, Israel will eliminate Saudi Arabia.

How do people not understand that they are on the To Do Kill List? It’s just a matter of time.

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
6h

There will never be another opportunity for the world to eliminate the destabilizing global force like there is today.

There will be no peace on earth until we / the U.S. is defanged and Zio-Israel ceases to exist. Very dark days ahead if drastic actions do not take place.

Looting Wall Street with market manipulation may have made the Trump drone factory possible and the new tungsten mine.

Wall Street and defense contractors should know that the military industrial complex gravy train is over. It now all will belong to the Trump clan.

Perhaps the new mine will be subject to relentless missiles like Gaza and Lebanon making it impossible to mine the tungsten. If only Don Jr and Eric were scammed out of their money and there was no tungsten.

1 step forward and 10 steps back.

I hardly remember what it’s like to wake up without hearing horrifying stories. A humanitarian doctor in Palestine was raped to death, beaten, tortured.

Every night I’m haunted by a horror of the day.

What nation can end the starvation, torture and death? Journalists weee captured by Israeli pirates. Their ship was taken. 3 have been released. 2 are still being held. The 3 are going to hunger strike.

Here is Trump bragging about being a pirate:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DX0lLpqohYv/?igsh=MWE3YXk4ZjI3YTlmNA==

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