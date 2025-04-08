The big news of the day — the US and Iran are holding direct talks. No mention of where, we only know when, i.e. Saturday, April 12. I will write about this and the implications tomorrow. However, I discussed Iran and Ukraine with Nima and with Judge Napolitano today. Both videos are posted at the end of this article.

I did a Counter Currents interview today with Ryan Dawson and we discussed the JFK and the RFK assassinations. I anticipate that video will be posted on Wednesday. But I learned that very little attention has been paid to the trigonometry of the shots, allegedly fired by Lee Harvey Oswald. The Warren Commission report on this aspect of the assassination is garbage.

Let me give you my summary up front, and then I will present my reasoning based on photographic evidence. The head shot that killed Kennedy came from the left side of Dealey Plaza, descending at an angle of roughly 20 degrees. It entered towards the top of the back of Kennedy’s head and exited from the right temple. I am not claiming to have precise measurements, but the angle of the bullet that blew open the front of President Kennedy’s head could not have been fired by Oswald, who was at an 80 degree angle behind JFK. If Oswald had fired the head shot, the bullet would have exited above Kennedy’s left eye.

Here is a view of Dealey Plaza with the angles. The yellow dot and line in the upper left corner of the photo is the Texas School Book Depository building. The yellow dot and line on the right corner of the photo is the Texas jail. I will not take time here to explain the proven links between the Dallas police and the Mafia, but that provides one explanation of how a shooter could have had access to the jail.

I want you to look at two still photos copied from the Zapruder film. The movement of Kennedy’s head in the three sequential photos is taking place in a fraction of one second. In the first image, you can see the puff of blood coming from the area of Kennedy’s right temple.

The next photo shows the violent movement of Kennedy’s head going forward and a bigger spray of blood and brain matter — all going forward, not backward.

In the final photo — again, these three images were copied from the Zapruder film and represent an elapsed time of less than .5 seconds — you can see the flap of skin and skull at the right temple of JFK.

The wound visible in the Zapruder film matches that seen on the autopsy photo (see below). The entrance wound is visible just to the right of the ruler placed against JFK’s scalp. Based on the fundamentals of trigonometry and geometry, there is no way the final bullet that killed Kennedy was fired by Oswald. Someone else delivered the death blow.

I know this may upset everyone who insists that the lethal shot came from the grassy knoll. Sorry, the photographic evidence does not support that. That is not to say there were no shooters in position there. But the entrance and exit wounds visible on Kennedy’s head do not support that conclusion. If Kennedy’s fatal head wound came from the front, then he should have had a massive exit wound somewhere on the back of his head.

Let me show you two images of a paper target shot with a 9mm bullet. The white side, bordered by a green line, shows bullets that struck the target. They all have a slight indentation:

Here are the images of where the bullets exited. The paper is blown in the direction the bullet was traveling.

Based on the Zapruder film and the autopsy photo, I believe the shot that killed Kennedy came from behind but was not fired by Oswald or from Oswald’s alleged location on the sixth floor of the Texas School Depository building. Someone in another building to the left of Oswald’s position, at a lower elevation, made that shot.

The failure to do a proper forensic analysis of the entry and exit wounds is another bit of circumstantial evidence that Kennedy’s murder was planned and orchestrated. Yes, it was a conspiracy. I think Michael Collins Piper’s book, Final Judgment, provides the best explanation of the conspiracy.