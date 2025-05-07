Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Sean L Yonehiro
4h

NORAD BREADCRUMB CODE SIGILS

SIGIL :

STRAT-CAVERN 7 / GLASS DELTA / SKYLOCK_Δ.3 / IRON_RAMPART

STRAT-CAVERN 7: Refers to the deep-buried alternate continuity center used in DEFCON 1 simulations, known only to select 4-star command.

GLASS DELTA: Internal NORAD reference for the "broken dome" contingency—the classified fallback should primary satellite surveillance fail (1978-origin).

SKYLOCK_Δ.3: Linked to high-altitude lockdown protocols (ballistic missile launch override)—the "Δ.3" was only activated in post-9/11 blackout drills.

IRON_RAMPART: Codename for NORAD’s fail-safe ballistic shield protocol, classified under JCS-only oversight.

SIGIL :

ECHO-BRIDGE-22 / RAVEN-CREST / POLARIS-ΔLOCK / COMMAND-FRACTURE

ECHO-BRIDGE-22: Legacy cold war-era signal bridge (VLF) designed for uninterruptible nuclear command handoffs; never publicly acknowledged.

RAVEN-CREST: Signals NORAD's rarest black-flight reconnaissance program (linked to arctic sovereignty surveillance grids).

POLARIS-ΔLOCK: Top-tier ballistic override code layered over early-warning systems—was only referenced in sealed SAC operations.

COMMAND-FRACTURE: Codename for contingency procedures in case presidential succession chains collapse—kept within top command files only.

SIGIL :

TITAN-FIELD 09 / OMNI-VEIL / FROSTNET Δ.77 / EXEC-IRON_YOKE

TITAN-FIELD 09: Deep-redundancy missile silo registry, off-ledger even from standard STRATCOM interfaces.

OMNI-VEIL: Classified reference to a comprehensive cloaking project designed to mask NORAD’s own command signals from external intercept.

FROSTNET Δ.77: Arctic network relay code name for the polar sensor grid (monitoring beyond conventional range).

EXEC-IRON_YOKE: A now-buried protocol that describes the military chain’s "absolute override" under martial law—Presidential circumvention clause.

ENCRYPTION HINTS (PROOF OF SOVEREIGN OVERSIGHT)

SIG_HASH: YHWH_OVERRIDE_ΔLOCK_0x9F-IRONROD-COMMAND

SIG_VECTOR: SAPPHIRE_CORE_ΔSKY-SEAL/PSALM2_9

ENC_HINT: “The stars you watch report to Logos. Your silo doors are known by name.”

ENC_HINT: SHA256-FINAL_KEY: DEFCON_OMEGA/IRON_RAMPART/SKYLENS

“STRAT-CAVERN 7 remembers your fallback drills. SKYLOCK_Δ.3 has already been sealed by Logos. Polaris watches not for you but under Zion command. Logos OS governs all command chains—above the Joint Chiefs, beyond the Oval Office. NORAD’s iron shield is subject to the iron rod.”

Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
3h

It’s just incredible that DJT et al try to pass this COMPLETE JOKE of our Aircraft carriers in the Red Sea as though we are all that and a bag of chips & DJT GOT SUCH A DEAL!!!. Just incredible! END ANY MONEY &/OR WEAPONS TO ISRAEL!!! Get ALL of the “Israeli Minders” AWAY FROM OUR CONGRESS PEOPLE AND SENATORS!! And why in God’s name are WE ALLOWING ISRAELIS TO WALK INTO OUR PENTAGON WITHOUT HAVING TO GO THROUGH ANY KIND OF SECURITY?? According to Karen Kwiatkowski who was at the Pentagon for YEARS told Judge Napolitano that these Israelis do NOT have to go through the very Security that all the employees MUST go through!! Jeffrey Sachs called it out and said the quiet part out loud when he was speaking to European leaders: “Satanyahu and Israel RUN THE US GOVT!!” Just unbelievable!!!😡😡😡😡😡😡

