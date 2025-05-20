Donald Trump is refusing to follow the Zelensky/European script for trapping Russia. The leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Poland made a desperate effort to get Trump to demand Russia accept an unconditional, 30-day ceasefire, or face a new round of bone crushing sanctions. Zelensky, like the trained monkey he is, repeated this mantra. Trump did not take the bait.

Presidents Trump and Putin spoke for about two hours on Monday (May 19). Trump used a big tube of lipstick to describe the conversation. President Trump characterized the conversation as “excellent,” announcing that Russia and Ukraine would “immediately” begin negotiations toward a ceasefire and an end to the war. He proposed the Vatican as a potential host for these talks and indicated that the U.S. would not mediate, asserting that only the two countries understand the nuances of the conflict.

The Kremlin provided a more accurate account. According to the Kremlin’s readout, Putin described the call as “frank and substantive,” expressing Russia’s readiness to work with Ukraine on drafting a memorandum for future peace talks. However, he declined to support the U.S.-proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire, emphasizing that any ceasefire would require prior agreement on various unresolved issues.

Putin reiterated Russia’s core demands, including the demilitarization of Ukraine and limitations on Western influence, stating that these objectives remain unchanged. He suggested that a ceasefire could only be possible if numerous open questions were addressed beforehand.

In other words, Putin did not budge one inch in the Russian position he presented on 14 June 2024. This is consistent with Russia’s presentation to the Ukrainian delegation last Friday in Istanbul. Russia’s lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, asserted that negotiations could proceed concurrently with ongoing military operations. He emphasized that Russia was prepared to continue the conflict for as long as necessary to achieve its objectives, referencing historical precedents such as the Great Northern War, which lasted 21 years. Medinsky reportedly stated, “We are ready to fight forever,” highlighting Russia’s readiness for a prolonged conflict.

Medinsky is not gaslighting. His words reflect the thinking of Putin and the Russian General Staff. The unanswered question is whether or not Trump and his national security team understand that Russia is not staking out a faux negotiation posture… i.e., presenting a tough demand, but are willing to make concessions? The answer is, NO!

I had my usual Monday morning chats with Nima and Judge Napolitano. These were recorded while Putin and Trump were conversing, so I did not have the information to discuss what was said. However, I was able to discuss the Russian position and the failure of Trump and his team to listen to what Putin, Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly stated during the past 11 months.