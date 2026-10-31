Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
3m

Excellent intel briefing from Florida's Scotland Yard sleuth - Larry C Johnson - who plays the character of Sherlock Holmes well and even has the Cuban cigar and hat!😇

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀Thanks Big 😃

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