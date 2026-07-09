Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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dany's avatar
dany
6hEdited

Difficult to understand why Qatar and Saudia Arabie would take the risks inherent to defying Iran’s Ormuz rules…How is it consistent with the Gulf states’ search for new régional relationships?

« Interesting » to note that these US strikes take place before the end of funerals. Perhaps Iran’s main reply / counterstrikes will only take place after such end.

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
7hEdited

Larry's hypothesis as to why Trump ordered a second strike on Iran--because a US Carrier group had been hit by Iran--is correct. Trump said so himself in Ankara on July 8...albeit in an inaccurate way:

"A few months ago, we had 111 missiles shot (at the USS A braham Lincoln) by the Islamic Republic of Japan."

Do read the article for further bombastic distortions.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/trump-says-islamic-republic-japan-191113962.html

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