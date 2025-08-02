Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1h

Larry, I thank you so very much for your excellent post, and for your post yesterday that included Tucker's conversation with Lt.Col. Aguilar.

Spread the posts, everyone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1h

Trump tells D.Medvedev that he has ordered two nuclear subs to positions near Russia after he-Trump issued ultimatums and threats to Russia. Yes, Trump started it. And now he has physically acted on his threats by ordering the subs.

Trump brings the cliff of nuclear war to several countries because he won't get out of Ukraine...physically and monetarily. The US started this whole business with its 2014 Maidan in Ukraine, multiple bio weapons labs in Ukraine, money-laundering and traffickings in Ukraine, and support for terrorist attacks on ethnic Russians by the Ukraine military.

Russia is defending and protecting its people against n a z i s, NATO build-up, and biological weapons.

Now blustering bullying Trump has caused many unnecessary deaths, and conflict escalation, through his complete lack of diplomacy, and his refusal to GET US OUT OF UKRAINE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture