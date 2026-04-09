Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 😃

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Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
2h

Choose your army commanders with God's GIFT OF DISCERNMENT OF SPIRITS. Trump has been bewitched by the demonic power of Jezebel in the White House. I've been saying this for years but finally TUCKER figured it out. Christian Zionist Paula White-Cain, a FALSE PROPHETESS, has been a spiritual advisor to Donald Trump since 2002, was head of his evangelical advisory board in 2016, & advises the White House Faith Office. At Easter she declared "TRUMP IS LIKE JESUS."

Matthew 24 global birth pangs are increasing in intensity and frequency, but we still have a few more years to go. Christ is not coming for a HARLOT church but a holy-covenanted Bridal vessel who will reign with Him for 1000 years on Earth and then for eternity over universes. This faithful disciplined remnant army is "dying to self-will" at Father's boot camp where Holy Spirit is the drill sergeant for transformation and they learn to be 100% dependent on Christ as their Life-Source. They learn how to hear & obey His Voice in order to defeat the Epstein Class Luciferian 666 beasts of Revelation 13, 17-18 at Revelation 19:19 Armageddon. Rev 12:11: "They overcame Satan by the blood of the Lamb, the word of their testimony, and they loved not their lives unto death."

Revelation 21:7-9 J.B. Phillips New Testament. *Jerusalem - inside and outside*:

6-8 Then he said to me, “It is done! I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give to the thirsty water without price from the fountain of life. The victorious shall inherit these things, and I will be God to him and he will be son to me. <>BUT<>as for the cowards, faithless, corrupt, murderers, traffickers in sex & sorcery, worshippers of idols, and all liars—their inheritance is in the lake which burns with fire & Sulphur which is the second death. "9 Then one of the seven angels who hold the seven bowls which were filled with the seven last plagues, came to me and said, “Come, and I will show you the BRIDE the WIFE of the LAMB.”

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