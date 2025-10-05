Son of the New American Revolution

Nicholas
8h

I have yet to see Putin stew. If anything, he seems more confident, relaxed, rational, reasonable, and logical than ever before. Sy's source must have intended that Putin loves stew instead of him stewing in his own choices. Funny how the Trump administration pretends it has control over the crisis in the Ukraine when in reality they are transparently impotent.

Peter Taylor
7h

Thank you Larry, like yourself I am so over the self serving hype and bull shitzen of Western protagonists.. never forget it is the U.S in concert the U.K on behalf of Wall Street and the City financiers commensurate their accolytes in Western European Capitals together their Klingon ons in the Eastern European States formerly a part of the USSR that bray loudest like the animals they are for this conflagration, happy being the true cowards but in their minds clever dicks, pitching Slav against Slav, just sad the Ukes fell for for the bull shitzen fed them… they are the quintessential used, fodder being fed everything except nothing, note no up to date truly of the latest iteration of weaponry has been given or bestowed them, nope the fodder have been given old, out of date less than up to date weaponry to face the greatest military now upon the planet.

Becoming the truly greatest military has taken Russia an laughable amount of time, in 3 short years they have outperformed every conceptualised group think of Western hubris, no longer a gas station posing as a country, but a true superpower… they have achieved or all but their stated aim of demilitarisation of Ukraine, NATO and the West, all of which find their militaries, their respective MIC’s in a a most sorry state, remind me again the lead and production times just to manufacture and supply the most basic tenet of warfare, ammo, bullets, cartridges, shells, together the huuuuuuuge quantum’s they can muster 😂😂 it truly is laughable, or remind me the number of battle tested FBV or other Drones they have mastered, Simplicius in his latest confirming as did the indomitable former U.S navy sailor reporting from the front lines Patrick Lancaster the quality of a Russian drones vs Western led Ukraine… it’s therefore laughable and lamentable the great Sy Hersh in his last years has been reduced to reporting propaganda spewed by the ignorant, the hopium that has become dogma and the norm for what is supposedly now reality… 😂😂😂 ever more laughter in the face of such, I applaud every effort of yours “Larry the Great purveyor of Beach Shirts” a true icon now in the truth and fact sphere none more so than in this great essay, another of so many.

Your efforts for humanity are noted, I salute you a true man amongst men, watch every show, read every report am proud to do so, a sycophant? Definitely not … just a seeker of unambiguous truth and fact.. best to you L.J

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

P.s your reporting the ballistics and accentuating circumstances Charlie Kirk are also a top read, a great perspective.. it all helps..

