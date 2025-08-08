Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
1hEdited

"Many leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to "TRUMP."

"It will be a Historic Day...for the WORLD."

Does this man crave accolades, or what?

Honestly, his written and spoken words that glorify himself turn me off.

I agree with you, Larry, that there is an ulterior motive to this peace-signing in the White House tomorrow. The two countries will be like stepping stones across a creek to conquer the countries--Russia and Iran--on each bank.

Tomorrow's event = malevolent charade. You are right, Larry.

Paul Glumaz
1h

Hi Larry.

What would happen to your thinking if you found out Putin is in on it. U.S. business interests want to do business with Russia. Russia has relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan which the conflict is a real problem and that Russia can’t please both. With Trump coming in they don’t have to get stuck in it. Russians also want to do business with the U.S. Half the U.S. Congress doesn’t want peace in Ukraine. There is no war between Russia and Ukraine. The global war is against both the U.S. and Russia by the Euro oligarchs and their American, still embedded, establishment. Trump could sign a peace deal with Russia but that would not end the war. Russia could fully conquer Ukraine and that would not end the war. Getting peace only comes after Trump with the Russians are able to defeat the globalists. The battle fronts in this war are everywhere, and in everything that is going on, both internal and external. Geopolitics is dying.

