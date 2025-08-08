You may ask: “What does Trump’s post on Truth Social have to do with the war in Ukraine?” The Friday ceremony in Washington is not about Trump trying to settle a conflict pitting Christian Armenians against Shia Muslims in Azerbaijan. This is a malevolent charade, in which the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are actively participating. The US has a darker, more dangerous goal: Get control of the South Caucus Region in order to weaken and to ultimately topple the governments of Russia and Iran. This is a power move disguised as a peace initiative.

US intervention in the South Caucus is taking place at the same time that Trump is claiming, falsely in my view, a genuine desire to make a deal with Putin. Russia reminds me of Charlie Brown, the cartoon character, who became a meme for being repeatedly tempted by Lucy to kick a football, only to have Lucy yank the football away at the last minute as Charlie Brown flails at empty air and lands on his ass.

Vladimir Putin is routinely portrayed in the US media as an evil authoritarian. Boy, do they have that wrong. While Putin is highly intelligent, and has done a masterful job of rebuilding Russia into a great power, I think he has more in common with Charlie Brown when it comes to trying to forge a relationship with the United States. He is too trusting. I have a simple message for my friends in Russia: The United States is not to be trusted. We are worse than Lucy. Our garments are soaked with the blood of millions… in Ukraine, in Gaza and in Iran. Ignore our words. Look at what we do.

Yesterday, Trump declared Russia a national security threat… That is bureaucratic speak for enemy. Trump did this while Steve Witkoff was persuading President Putin to meet in person with Donald Trump. Yet, within hours of concluding that deal, the US changed the terms and insisted — at least according to some media reports — that Ukraine’s Zelensky must be part of the talks.

Has President Putin forgotten the US treachery of assisting Ukraine in its failed attempt in late May to kill him while he was enroute to Kursk? Has President Putin forgotten Operation Spiderweb, whereby drones hidden in semi-trucks were launched in a surprise attack on Russia’s strategic air assets, just two days before Russia and Ukraine met for negotiations in Istanbul? The US also had a hand in that by virtue of supplying Ukraine with intelligence.

While the Russian government continues to present a positive attitude towards the impending meeting, Trump’s team is fueling doubts that the meeting will even take place. According to the Washington Post:

President Donald Trump’s abrupt shift from frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intransigence to a potential one-on-one meeting soon — despite Putin’s refusal to halt attacks on Ukraine or back away from Russia’s core war aims — handed the Russian leader a diplomatic coup, which the Kremlin embraced Thursday. After mixed signals in which the U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Putin for three hours Wednesday in Moscow and the White House then imposed stiff new tariffs on India, citing its support for Russia’s war economy, Trump suddenly announced that he intended to meet with Putin “very soon” and that “there’s a very good chance” of reaching an agreement on the conflict in Ukraine. . . . A White House official, who like others in this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy, said Thursday afternoon that Trump would meet Putin only if Putin also agreed to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — something the Russian leader said Thursday would be premature at this stage. But the White House later softened its stance rhetoric, emphasizing that Trump wishes to meet both leaders, but that other options remain on the table.

Trump and the neocons who surround him believe that Putin is weak and desperate. It is a confabulation. They genuinely believe the lie. The Russian position on how to end this conflict has been repeatedly confirmed since Putin’s speech to the Russian Foreign Ministry in June 2024:

Withdrawal of all Ukrainian forces from the four regions Russia claims to have annexed (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia), including areas not currently controlled by Russia.

Formal renunciation by Ukraine of its intention to join NATO.

He also restated older demands, like the demilitarization of Ukraine and lifting of sanctions against Russia as part of a final settlement.

Putin also said that if Ukraine “really begins withdrawing troops” and officially abandons its NATO aspirations, Russia would “immediately” cease fire and start negotiations. He added that if these conditions were rejected, Russia’s demands in the future would change, implying they could become even stricter. I don’t see a way in which Putin reverses himself and is able to remain in power in Russia.

While I welcome President Putin’s desire to achieve a diplomatic settlement to the conflict rather than having to settle the matter on the battlefield, the reality is that the West has no appetite for an agreement that leaves Putin in control of the four former oblasts of Ukraine and Crimea. This is not a war between Russia and Ukraine. It is a war between Russia and NATO, with Ukraine relegated to being a deadly pawn.

I discussed some of this on Wednesday with my friend, George Galloway. We also touched on the horror in Gaza: