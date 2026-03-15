Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

Thank you, Larry, for directing us to the eye-opening video about traitor and killer Qaani.

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mk68's avatar
mk68
4h

I have also been reminded of the ”greatest hits”

of 2003.

Every time I watch the slow motion train wrecks that pass for Pentagon press conferences I regret that we can no longer enjoy the masterful decorum and gravitas of Donald Rumsfeld.

How they must wish the knowns had stayed unknown.

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