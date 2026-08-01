Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5h

Larry, you are in good company there in Tennessee. I saw Alex Christoforou's July 30 video from Chicago, as he waited for his flight to Tennessee. Now I know the purpose of his flight from Greece to the States. ; )

God bless you and your friends and colleagues this weekend.

And please God may the monstrous attack not happen.

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Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
1h

Trump is the most evil President in American history. His totally unprovoked attack on Iran during negotiations, his cold blooded murder of an entire school of Iranian young girls, his targeting of residential areas and civilian infrastructure, his evil bragging about all this murder and destruction, all done for no US purpose, mark Trump as totally uncaring of America and for some unknown reason, a total puppet of Israel. Trump lied in 2024 about what he would do if elected. He promised to be good while he was scheming to do the opposite of his promises of peace in foreign policy and retribution for American Deep State criminals. He just gave Dr. Fauci a rubber stamp on Joe Biden's pardon, while planning his next bombing attack on Iranian women and children. Trump and his cult (which I voted for twice) is the darkest stain on America in our short history.

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