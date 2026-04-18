Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2hEdited

"Israel remains the wild card." Exactly. The country is on a mission to conquer and destroy. Israel has been killing and wrecking since it came into being, May 1948. I don't think it will now about-face and embrace peace.

"...the world can have peace or it can have Israel — but it cannot have both. Israel is a genocidal apartheid state whose entire existence is premised upon a strategy of unceasing violence and abuse in the middle east. As long as that state continues to exist in its present iteration, peace will never be attainable.".....Caitlin Johnstone, April 9, 2026

We can look at what Israel has been doing to Lebanon for years, and what it has been doing in the past weeks, and see its lust for ruination:

https://news.antiwar.com/2026/04/16/mass-destruction-in-southern-lebanon-as-israeli-forces-use-gaza-tactics-level-villages/

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 😃

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