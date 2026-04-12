Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
4hEdited

I read early today that the Iran delegation was on 3 jets.

Pakistan escorted with fighter jets.

Maritime law says that Iran has the right to restrict access in the Straight for self-defense. I posted this on your last post with justification.

Truly, no country is safe from the covetous U.S.

We / the U.S.always wants to steal the assets of others.

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Smo's avatar
Smo
4h

I predicted this and exactly what comes next. This war is far from over. Israel will never allow this to be over.

https://substack.com/@pawglvr69/note/c-240544385?r=1d3ezl&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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