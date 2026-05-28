Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5hEdited

For starters--what an image of Trump!

Is he asleep, or is it Memorex...or PhotoShop or AI?

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Shawn Shahpari's avatar
Shawn Shahpari
5hEdited

This situation is difficult to reconcile with straightforward strategic logic. It suggests that each side is pursuing different strategic objectives such as deterrence, signaling, domestic political positioning, and regional influence within a predetermined conflict environment and have agreed that Iranian lives are acceptable “collateral damage” to achieve said strategic objectives. Both sides also appear to treat as irrelevant the anger generated by actions that reinforce perceptions of unequal value assigned to lives based on citizenship or ideology.

Otherwise, there’s no reason for American aggression to go unanswered. I want to understand why Iran is so hesitant to draw blood of the Americans destroying their nation. What are they waiting for? How much longer can they accept this humiliation?

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