From Left to Right: Alex Christoforou, Rick Baris, Tim Lacy, Jack Posobiec, Jim Webb and Daniel Davis

Robert Barnes’ 1776 Conference is a great event. I took a selfie — posted above — with some of the key participants.

President Trump announced Saturday night that he is canceling a planned bombing campaign against Iran, saying negotiators had reached a rough framework for an agreement — an eleventh-hour reversal that pulls the five-month war back from what officials had described as one of its sharpest potential escalations.

The decision halts a campaign that, only a day earlier, appeared on the verge of execution. Multiple outlets had reported Friday that the United States and Israel were preparing to strike Iranian energy infrastructure — oil refineries and power plants — with the window open across the weekend. The President had not yet given the final order. Now, by his own account, he will not give it.

From “hitting them very hard” to standing down

The whiplash is measured in hours. At a Friday cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump told reporters the United States would “do an amazing job in Iran” and warned, “We’ll be hitting them very hard… at some point they’ll say we just can’t take it anymore.” The planned campaign, sources said, was designed to be compressed into the weekend — with some discussion of concluding before financial markets opened Monday, a nod to the economic shock a strike on Iranian energy targets was expected to deliver.

By Saturday night, the framing had inverted. Trump said a rough framework of a deal had been reached and that the attack would be canceled. The stated aim of the threatened strikes — forcing Iran toward the terms Washington has pressed in stalled ceasefire negotiations — appears, at least provisionally, to have been served by the threat rather than the execution.

The Saudi intervention

One data point stands out in the sequence. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Trump on Saturday and cautioned him against a fresh round of strikes, according to CBS News. The detail is notable given the week’s other developments: Riyadh has been fighting its own escalating confrontation with the Houthis, who declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and struck Saudi-flagged tankers in the Red Sea. A wider war with Iran risks pulling the Kingdom’s second front into the first — and MBS had reason to counsel restraint.

Whether the Saudi intervention was decisive or merely one voice among several is not yet clear. But it fits a pattern in which Gulf partners, physically closest to the consequences of escalation, have repeatedly acted as a brake.

Warnings still standing

The cancellation has not lifted the region’s alert posture. US embassies across several Middle Eastern capitals — including Amman, Jerusalem, and Baghdad — warned American citizens on Saturday to prepare for an “unforeseen escalation” and to be ready to leave. The State Department renewed guidance that travelers should expect flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and disruptions, and advised those considering travel to the region to reconsider.

That the warnings remain in force even as the strike is called off underscores how provisional the moment is. A “rough framework” is not a signed agreement, and Iranian officials had spent the week issuing threats of their own — including a warning from a senior commander that Gulf states hosting U.S. bases “will burn in the fires of war.”

What a “framework” leaves unresolved

The war has run five months past Trump’s February prediction that it would end in weeks, and the core disputes that have defied resolution throughout remain the ones any durable deal must settle. Washington’s central demand has been the end of Iranian uranium enrichment, alongside limits on Iran’s ballistic missile program and an end to support for regional proxies. Tehran’s counter-demands have included the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen assets, reparations, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from regional bases.

None of those gaps is closed by a framework announced overnight. The mid-June memorandum of understanding that paused the naval blockade left the enrichment question open, and it is the same question that has repeatedly stalled negotiations since. A framework signals momentum; it does not, by itself, signal terms.

The stakes behind the timing

The specific target set Trump backed away from — Iranian energy infrastructure — is what made this potential escalation different from the military and coastal strikes of earlier cycles. Hitting refineries and power plants would have struck at Iran’s economic core and, by extension, at global energy markets already strained by the throttling of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthi blockade at the southern end of the Red Sea. The reported effort to wrap the strikes before Monday’s market open was itself an admission of how severe the planners expected the fallout to be.

By canceling, Trump avoids — for now — testing that fallout. The oil market that would have opened Monday to news of burning Iranian refineries will instead open to news of a framework. Which of those proves more durable is the question the coming days will answer.

For now, the strike is off, the warnings stand, and a war that has repeatedly approached and retreated from its worst-case escalation has, once again, stepped back from the edge.