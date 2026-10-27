Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Adrian's avatar
Adrian
12h

The situation at the CIA is no different than what happens in many investment banks. Those banks have their proprietary units trading with bank money, while their analysts are supposed to give unbiased advice to their clients. Oftentimes, their own traders are betting against the banks' clients. This was eloquently described in the book "Liar's Poker". This was part of the problem that lead to the demise of Solomon Bros, and later Lehman Bros that almost took the rest of the global financial system with it. Just like investment decisions, military decisions should be made based on honest analysis. When the analysis is tailored to justify decisions already made, it can only lead to one result, and we are already seeing evidence of this happening both on the battle front and in the financial markets.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
13h

😀 Big Thanks 😃

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