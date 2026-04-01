Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5d

I think that Trump's speech April 1 will include announcement of 'the largest military build-up the world has ever seen, poised to destroy Iran at MY command!' He will threaten Iran to open wide the Strait by ____ (or immediately), or they will be swarmed and sent to their doom. A lot of bullying trash talk will come out of his mouth. Could the speech be an April Fools Day diversion, while the big attack is set into motion as he speaks? Netanyahu operates this way.

On April 1 Donald Trump is the Fool. Giant war or just more blather...either way many, many people in the US and across the world have seen him for the vain, dishonest, greedy, and brutal man he is. The emperor wears no clothes.

I pray there will be no massive attack. I pray for lives to be protected and saved.

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
5d

Hi Larry,

There is an old adage you’ll know implicitly… follow the deployments, it will tell the ultimate tale of what is coming… thank you for your unstinting and honest efforts in bringing sanity to what is insane… best from New Zealand

p.s Never ever lose the shirts… they now define you and are gold :)

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