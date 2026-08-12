The Trump administration, following several media reports of a plague of weapons shortages, is trying to launch a frantic effort to reload. After two wars — Ukraine and the 2026 conflict with Iran — burned through interceptor stockpiles at a rate no peacetime industrial base was built to sustain, the Pentagon is moving with unusual speed and unusual money in an attempt to rapidly rebuild its most important air-defense munition. In late July, the U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a multiyear PAC-3 production contract reported at roughly $53.9 billion, part of a framework meant to lift annual output of the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor from about 600 missiles to 2,000 by 2030. It is one of the largest missile-production commitments in American history.

There is only one tiny problem that the contract cannot fix with money alone — The PAC-3’s guidance system — the part that makes a hit-to-kill interceptor actually hit — depends on two rare-earth inputs whose supply is almost entirely controlled by China. Washington is pressing its defense primes to more than triple output of a weapon whose most irreplaceable components sit at the far end of a supply chain that runs through Beijing. The ambition and the vulnerability are growing at the same time, and they are on a collision course.

The demand signal is real, and it is enormous

Let’s start with why the pressure exists. The Iran war is an air-defense war, and it has been ruinously expensive in interceptors. A Center for Strategic and International Studies analysis estimated the United States expended roughly two-thirds of its pre-war Patriot interceptor inventory during the conflict. Lockheed delivered only about 620 PAC-3 MSE interceptors in all of 2025 — on the order of 1.7 missiles a day for an entire global network of allied batteries. Against modern combat consumption rates, that is not a production line; it is a trickle. Think of an elderly man with an enlarged prostate trying to take a piss. Dribble, dribble, dribble.

So the government has thrown the full weight of acquisition reform at the problem. In January the Pentagon and Lockheed signed a seven-year “transformative partnership” to raise PAC-3 MSE capacity to roughly 2,000 a year. Foreign demand is stacked on top of U.S. requirements — a single January 2026 State Department approval cleared a potential $9 billion sale to Saudi Arabia including 730 interceptors. The Pentagon simultaneously moved to quadruple THAAD interceptor production and struck parallel deals with L3Harris and Northrop Grumman for propulsion. The demand signal, in the words of one CSIS analyst, is “massive.”

That is exactly what makes the material vulnerability so dangerous. You cannot triple the output of a weapon if you cannot secure the handful of grams of specialty magnet material that each unit requires — and that is precisely the input the United States does not control.

Two elements, one seeker, and a near-total Chinese monopoly

Strip a PAC-3 interceptor down to the components that steer it, and the rare-earth dependency becomes concrete rather than abstract.

The interceptor’s seeker — the guidance head that tracks and closes on an incoming warhead — relies on samarium-cobalt (SmCo) magnets to slew and point. SmCo is not a preference here; it is a requirement. These magnets hold their magnetic strength at the extreme temperatures a terminal-phase intercept generates, where the more common neodymium magnet would begin to demagnetize. The same samarium-cobalt material focuses the microwave beam in the traveling-wave tubes of the Patriot’s ground radar. And the radar’s phase shifters, which electronically steer the beam across the sky, are tuned with yttrium — specifically yttrium-iron-garnet.

Samarium and yttrium are the two rare earths at the heart of this story, and on both, China’s grip is close to total.

Yttrium is stark: between 2020 and 2023, China supplied 93% of US yttrium imports. Samarium is worse in a subtler way — the issue is not the raw ore but the separation and refining of heavy rare earths into usable material, and there China’s dominance approaches a monopoly. Until 2023, China accounted for roughly 99% of global heavy rare-earth processing; the one meaningful competitor, a refinery in Vietnam, has been idled by a tax dispute, effectively leaving China as the sole source. The United States currently has essentially no domestic heavy rare-earth separation capacity at all, and is assessed by US government and academic sources as 100% net-import-dependent on finished rare-earth magnets.

Both samarium and yttrium are on China’s export-control list — added in the April 2025 tranche of seven medium and heavy rare earths, and reinforced in January 2026 when Beijing tightened controls specifically on samarium compounds. This is the paradox in a sentence: the government is ordering a threefold surge in a weapon whose guidance and radar depend on two elements that a strategic competitor can restrict at will.

China has already shown it will pull the lever

This is not a theoretical exposure that might matter in some future crisis. Beijing has already demonstrated both the willingness and the mechanism.

When China imposed its April 2025 controls, the effect was not a clean embargo but something more clever: a non-automatic licensing system with nominal review windows that routinely stretch on indefinitely. Of the hundreds of export licenses submitted after April 2025, only about a quarter were approved in the months that followed. The delay is the weapon — supply-chain uncertainty imposed without any formal trade-war declaration that would invite retaliation. By the summer of 2025, according to the CEO of the only US producer of samarium-cobalt magnets, the Chinese were simply sitting on their stockpiles and not releasing them.

During the Iran conflict itself, this handed Beijing a quiet lever over America’s ability to sustain the very interceptors it was firing. China controls something like 85–90% of global rare-earth refining and produces close to 90% of the world’s high-performance magnets. It can, in effect, influence the resupply rate of US and allied air defenses through nothing more than the pace at which it processes license paperwork.

The clock the Pentagon is racing against

Washington is aware of the trap, and the response so far illustrates how hard it is to escape. New Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) rules are set to effectively bar Chinese-origin rare-earth materials from US weapons systems beginning in 2027. On paper that is the solution. In practice it sets up a second collision: the PAC-3 production ramp is scheduled to accelerate through exactly the window in which the supply chain is supposed to be purged of the Chinese content it currently depends on. This is one more example of the bureaucratic right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.

Building the alternative takes years, not quarters. Domestic efforts exist — the Defense Production Act has been invoked, executive orders have streamlined mineral permitting, and DoD/DoW has funded a domestic magnet plant — but a plant coming online does not instantly equal qualified, military-grade samarium-cobalt and yttrium supply. Earlier attempts underscore the difficulty: the previous administration tried to kick-start domestic samarium processing in 2022, but MP Materials, the largest US rare-earth miner, concluded the market was simply too small to justify the investment. Heavy rare-earth separation, magnet metallurgy, and the qualification cycles for defense-grade components are capabilities that cannot be conjured on a wartime schedule. As one analysis of the problem put it bluntly: these capabilities require long-term investment and cannot be created overnight.

That is the strategic bind. The interceptor-production timeline is measured in the two to four years it takes to stand up new factory lines. The supply-chain-independence timeline is measured in the five-to-ten years it realistically takes to build heavy rare-earth refining and qualified magnet production from a near-standing start. And the threat timeline — the rate at which Patriots get expended in the next conflict — is measured in days. The three do not line up.

The bottom line

The $53.9 billion contract buys factory capacity, tooling, workers, and planning certainty. What it cannot buy, at least not yet, is sovereignty over the two rare-earth elements — samarium and yttrium — that the PAC-3’s seeker and radar cannot function without. Until the United States can separate its own heavy rare earths and cast its own military-grade samarium-cobalt magnets at scale, every increase in Patriot production quietly increases American demand for materials that flow, ultimately, through Chinese refineries and Chinese export licenses.

Tripling output of a weapon you cannot fully source is not the same as tripling the weapons you can actually field. The Pentagon is right to reload. But until the magnet problem is solved, Washington is building a bigger engine while a strategic competitor refuses to sell the fuel to run the engine.

I did five podcasts today but Nima is the only one to get his up on YouTube (one of the hardest working men in the podcast world):