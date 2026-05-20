Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1h

Makes sense that Israel would launch a false flag op while the US and Iran are not battling. Israel has a dirty history of executing false flag ops.

It will be SO good if some or all Mideast countries band together, and so de-fang the Israel beast. And...shove the US out.

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