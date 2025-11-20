Ok. The plan to end the war in Ukraine is not Trump’s... It reportedly was crafted by Trump’s man, Steve Witkoff. The key territorial provisions in Witkoff’s proposed Ukrainian peace plan primarily involve significant concessions by Ukraine to Russia. The plan reportedly includes Ukraine relinquishing control over the entire eastern Donbas region, which means including areas currently occupied by Russia as well as parts not under Russian occupation. However, the plan also calls for Russia to freeze its forces in place in Kherson and Zaporhyzhia and to withdraw Russian forces from Kharkiv and Sumy. That is a non-starter for Russia.

According to Oliver Carroll -- a reporter for The Economist -- the Ukrainians also are not thrilled with Witkoff’s plan:

The plan, they say, is a 28-point document aimed largely at curbing Ukraine’s military power once the war ends. It envisages a reduction in the number of Ukrainian troops to just 40% of the current level, with no corresponding cut on the Russian side. Ukraine would be required to cede yet more territory, beyond the large parts of its east and south already occupied by Russia. It would be barred from possessing several classes of weapons, including long-range systems capable of reaching Moscow and St Petersburg. No foreign troops would be allowed on Ukrainian soil. Planes used by foreign diplomats would be prohibited from flying to Ukraine, raising questions as to Russia’s intentions for Ukrainian airspace. Ukraine would also be required to designate Russian as a second state language, and the local branch of the Russian Orthodox Church, disbanded over Ukrainian charges that it is a tool of Kremlin propaganda and espionage, would be restored. The demands are far-fetched. Ukrainians see most of them as non-starters. The country’s forces have been battered on the battlefield lately, but Russia has not achieved a serious operational breakthrough since 2022. Military analysts do not see Ukraine’s position as being so desperate that Mr Zelensky would need to agree to such punishing terms.

Zelensky will not have a choice... The Russian ground forces are advancing rapidly all along the 1000-mile line of contact. This is one other reason that makes it unlikely that Russia will agree to a Witkoff proposal that requires them to give up captured territory.