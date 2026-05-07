Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Maya Thomas's avatar
Maya Thomas
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I would bet $1-billion dollars and all the oil refineries in Saudi Arabia that the reason they are disallowing DJT to use land and airspace is because of Resolution 3314 of the Geneva Convention. 

➡️ If Saudi Arabia enables the U.S. to attack Iran, this “enabling” activity allows Iran to legally and justifiably strike Saudi Arabia.

Iran can legally drop bombs on Saudi Arabia and its justifiable under UN Resolution 3314 if Saudi Arabia provides access to land and airspace to attack Iran.

✅ Any nation partnered with Israel and the U.S. are justifiable and legal targets under Resolution 3314.

✅ UN Resolution 3314 says:

A country (Saudi Arabia) that allows another country (U.S. / Israel) to use their land or airspace (Saudi Arabia) becomes a legal an justifiable target of the victim country (Iran).

✅ The enabling country (Saudi Arabia) becomes a party to the conflict / war when Saudi Arabia allows the U.S. / Israel to use land or airspace.

✅ Saudi Arabia was a legal and justifiable target before they put down the hammer. 🎯⚖️

✅ Enabling another country (U.S. / Israel) to attack another country (Iran) makes the enabling country (Saudi Arabia) a legal and justifiable target under UN Resolution 3314.

✅ It is 100% legal and justifiable for a victim country (Iran) to bomb a country (Saudi Arabia) that helped the enemy country (U.S. / Israel) to carry out strikes against the victim country (Iran).

✅ Iran said that Iran would strike U.S., Israel or enablers 4x every time the U.S. strikes Iran.

A country should stay IMPARTIAL and stay OUT of hostilities if they don’t want to be bombed by the victim nation (Iran). 

Saudi Arabia has intelligently declined to allow the U.S. to use Saudi Arabia’s land or airspace to facilitate attacks on Iran to protect infrastructure and lives. Good job Saudi Arabia.

Who will step up next and take a stand to protect their country and people from justifiable and legal retaliation?

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s tweet is hilarious!  Operation “Trust me, guys” has failed; now they have returned to their usual practice of spreading fake news via Axios. 🤭🤭😆😆😂🤣🤣

💰💰💰 Iran’s uranium is worth $20-billion. There is no way on earth they are giving away their uranium. They are a sovereign nation. We / the U.S. need to mind our own disastrous business and square away our own country. We have zero business sticking our nose in Iran’s business.

If I’m Iran, I’m going to manufacture 300 intercontinental nuclear ballistic missiles to keep the U.S. from breathing down my neck. Iran is absolutely justified. If any other nation can have nuclear, so can Iran. They need it based upon our never ending terrorism on earth for the last 240-years.

I trust Iran more with nuclear than I trust Israel or my crazy murderous country.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 😃 Big Thanks! 😃 😀

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