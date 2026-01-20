Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
4h

The "Confabulator in Chief" caused me to think (again) that DJT is sliding into a different job description than what is laid out in the US Constitution.

I read the intro to a podcast today titled "Is Trump Making Himself a Dictator? Unchecked Power And A Looming War". Here is an excerpt from the intro: "...in the response to the ICE shooting in Minnesota, where dissent gets rebranded as disrespect and disrespect is treated like a crime. When loyalty becomes the yardstick for justice, constitutional limits become optional." Such a government is run by a dictator who demands absolute fealty from its citizens--a dictator who lashes out in anger at a heckler, a dictator who punishes people and countries that don't agree with him.

A second excerpt is an apt phrase for DJT's intent to take Greenland: "... chasing cartographic glory." Some of the dictators in history sought to conquer and seize lands.

https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2026/01/19/the-kyle-anzalone-show-is-trump-making-himself-a-dictator-unchecked-power-and-a-looming-war/

EagleHorse5
6h

😀 😃

