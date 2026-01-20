President Trump and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway during a meeting last year.Credit…Haiyun Jiang for The New York Times

Donald Trump is not the only President of the United States that has been described as a narcissist and confabulator, but if Trump was in an Olympic-style competition among Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, he would be the Gold medalist.

Let’s start with Trump’s confabulations about his claim to have settled eight wars. The eight conflicts that Trump has claimed to have “stopped” or resolved since returning to office in 2025, as part of his self-described role as the “president of peace,” are as follows, based on his public statements and social media posts:

Israel and Hamas (Gaza conflict): Trump claims credit for brokering a ceasefire in the two-year war, though Israel has continued to murder Palestinians — albeit at a reduced rate compared to the killing done prior to the ceasefire — and the deal’s durability is questioned.

Israel and Iran: He asserts he ended hostilities between these nations, likely referring to a brief 2025 flare-up or broader tensions, but no full-scale war was ongoing, and the situation remains volatile. Moreover, Trump ordered the bombing of Iran… Not exactly an action one associates with peace.

Pakistan and India: Trump has boasted about preventing a nuclear escalation between these rivals, claiming millions of lives were saved, though this appears to reference averted border skirmishes rather than an active war. India has explicitly disputed Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire in their border conflict (e.g., over Kashmir in May 2025). Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, stated that the agreement was reached directly between Indian and Pakistani militaries without US mediation or third-party involvement.

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): He says he resolved this conflict, but both Rwanda and the DRC have seen their conflict continue despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed in June 2025 (with a formal agreement in December). The DRC has accused Rwanda of violating the deal, and rebel groups (like M23, backed by Rwanda) have advanced further, with fighting persisting even during negotiations. This disputes Trump’s claim of a “glorious triumph,” as the peace has not held.

Thailand and Cambodia: Trump claims to have halted border clashes, even jokingly calling a supposed flare-up an “extra quarter” war, though this was more of a diplomatic dispute than a full war. Neither Thailand nor Cambodia has confirmed Trump’s claims of multiple ceasefires (e.g., one in late 2025), and border clashes have resumed shortly after announcements like the October 2025 Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord. Officials from both countries have not acknowledged US brokering as the key factor, and renewed airstrikes and fighting directly contradict the “ended” status.

Armenia and Azerbaijan: He takes credit for ending hostilities, referring to a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but tensions and sporadic incidents continue. Armenia and Azerbaijan have not issued denials or contradictions regarding Trump’s mediation. Pashinyan and Aliyev participated in the White House ceremony, and subsequent statements from both sides (e.g., Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and Armenian officials) referenced the US-brokered framework positively while noting ongoing work toward full ratification and implementation. However, The deal is not fully ratified or implemented: It remains a framework/joint declaration requiring parliamentary approval and constitutional changes (e.g., in Armenia, potentially via referendum post-2026 elections).

Egypt and Ethiopia: Trump asserts he prevented a war over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile, but this was a water-sharing dispute resolved through mediation. Egypt and Ethiopia have no formal peace deal despite Trump’s claims of preventing a war over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). The dispute remains a diplomatic tension over water rights, with no armed conflict to “end” and ongoing mediation without resolution, disputing his role in a conclusive settlement.

Serbia and Kosovo: He claims to have stopped a potential war, but no active fighting had occurred since 1999; this likely refers to economic normalization agreements he claims to have facilitated, though underlying issues persist.

While Trump remains desperate to be christened, the Peace President, he has ordered bombings in Syria and Nigeria, ordered attacks on boats in the Caribbean allegedly carrying drugs, ordered the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro and is stridently insisting on a forcible takeover of Greenland.

The issue of Greenland has prompted some truly bizarre commentary from Donald Trump following a text message from Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, and Finland’s President over the weekend. Here is the text message from Mr. Store to Mr. Trump on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 3:48 p.m.:

Dear Mr President, dear Donald – on the contact across the Atlantic – on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine – and your tariff announcement yesterday. You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate – so much is happening around us where we need to stand together. We are proposing a call with you later today – with both of us or separately – give us a hint of what you prefer! Best – Alex and Jonas

Trump, wasting no time, barking back at Mr. Store on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 4:15 p.m.:

Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT

This is pure confabulation and Trump is a confabulator… A confabulator is someone who engages in creating false memories or fabricating stories without intending to deceive. In other words, a confabulator genuinely believes what he is saying is true, even though the claim is not supported by the facts. What makes Trump”s confabulations so alarming is that it occurs primarily due to memory errors often associated with brain damage or certain types of dementia.

Someone needs to grab the car keys from Donald Trump.

