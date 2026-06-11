Oil Tanker

Trump has reignited the war with Iran and it is going to be ugly. BORZZIKMAN reports that Iranian and Russian sources say that Iran destroyed 12 F-35 combat aircraft last night that were sheltered at a Jordanian airbase. I discussed this issue ad nauseam on several podcasts today — which are posted below.

I want to focus on what Trump claimed today regarding oil coming out of the Persian Gulf. I am asking the key question up front… If you are running a successful covert operation for more than 30 days, why would you reveal it to the public? Answer: You wouldn’t if it was a truly successful covert program.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the US has been secretly ferrying “millions of barrels” of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, and then elaborated further on Truth Social, announcing that:

Last month, I directed our Great US Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

He claimed the operation resulted in more than 100 million barrels of oil making it to the open market and more than 200 commercial ships safely transiting the strait. Trump had earlier told reporters in the Oval Office that the US was “taking out” millions of barrels of oil in the middle of the night, and that Iran did not know because their radar systems had been destroyed by US strikes. He said he had been itching to reveal the operation but held back — implying he disclosed it now because Iran had already figured it out.

Trump also touted this alleged success on Truth Social: “

This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost.

This is nothing but pure bullshit. Let’s look at the numbers. Prior to the start of the Ramadan War on 28 February, the Persian Gulf countries sent 20 million barrels of oil per day through the Strait of Hormuz. A very large oil tanker can carry 2 million barrels. In other words, at least 50 ships passed through the straits carrying what amounts to 5-days of exports from the Gulf.

And just to put this into further perspective, 100 million barrels represents 5-days of consumption in the US. This is not a consequential amount. It is small potatoes in the world context. But I return to my original question — Why is Trump blowing the cover on a supposedly successful op? It makes no sense. Weigh in if you have an explanation for this bizarre behavior.

I realize that most of you have a life and don’t have time to watch all of these videos. I simply post them for your convenience. I started the day of with Danny Davis doing a Deep Dive on Trump killing the negotiations with Iran:

This is something different. Randy Credico is re-starting his YouTube channel and I was his first interview. He wanted to talk about me. The photo on the video was taken 15 years ago at the Roman Coliseum:

Ed DeMarche, editor of Trends Journal, spent 35 minutes with me talking about the Apache helicopter incident that Trump used to justify reigniting the war with Iran:

Pepe and I are back with Zulfiqar Ali on a new channel — Transition Protocol. Please check it out and subscribe:

I’m calling Nima a prophet. He asked me early this morning (Wednesday) to do a 6 pm hit. How did he know the shooting was going to start again?

Mario remains puzzled by Trump’s bizarre behavior… I try to explain it to him:

I’m back with Sulaiman Ahmed who, like Mario, is a relentless and talented podcaster: