Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

How could tankers get Iran's oil put into them without Iranian personnel at the filling station(s)? Here is what happens when an empty tanker pulls in for a 'fill 'er up':

Oil tankers are filled by connecting shore-side pipelines or hoses to the ship's onboard tanks and pumping crude oil or refined products directly into the vessel's segregated cargo tanks. Loading begins slowly to check for leaks and securements before ramping up to full flow. https://duckduckgo.com/?ia=web&origin=funnel_home_website&t=h_&q=what+is+the+process+to+fill+an+oil+tanker+ship&assist=true

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀Big Thanks!😃

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