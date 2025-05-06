Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Violinmaven
2h

Larry, don’t you wonder why we allow dual citizens (Israeli Americans or Neocon idiots) to serve in our government-everyone except Thomas Massie has an “Israel first” minder to push the Congress person or Senator to be on Israel’s side? I saw a forum featuring Jeffrey Sachs in front of European leaders on Friday and he was dead on right. He openly said that Israel controls the American government. He also did say that DJT told Satanyahu “NO” when it came to being at war with Iran and said he was glad someone said “no” to that murdering piece of scum. But for how long? You know that cretinous monster will continue to try to push DJT into something re Iran. But with a cabinet full of neocons advising him, DJT has to really move those people aside and work on what is REAL. He also has to face the fact that even tho he says he’s in favor of ending Ukraine/Russia conflict, we’re still giving them weapons and Starlink. And that doesn’t have anything to do with Gaza vs Israel which also needs to end.

