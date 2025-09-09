Son of the New American Revolution

Richard Roskell
I'm willing to believe that Mr. Bessent is smart and understands financial markets. But his geopolitical understanding of Russia, its people and resources seems weak.

Energy is what runs a country. So petroleum products are vital, strategic commodities for everyone. That's why Russia's oil will reach the market one way or another. On the other hand, if it doesn't that will drive up the cost of oil for the rest of the world. Why? Because Russia's exports of ten million barrels of oil per day would be off the market, driving up the price of the oil that remains. And that means higher prices at the gas pump. Except for Russia, I mean, who already have some of the lowest prices in the developed world.

Short story: the world market for petroleum products and Russia's place in it is a force all its own. Attempts to artificially manipulate the market will fail with probable negative consequences, even if you're the US Treasury.

Long story: the history of Russia begins in the year 862, a very long time ago. Fast forward and within living memory, the Russian people suffered calamities unlike anything the world has seen before or since. And yet there they are. Recently they picked themselves up after yet another great calamity and now have the fourth largest economy in the world. Their military forces are modern, numerous, battle-hardened and second to none on the strategic level. Russia also has perhaps the most important allies it could hope for in China and India.

With a high probability, there is nothing Mr. Bessent can do that's going to make the Russians follow America's orders.

Violinmaven
How are these idiots not getting that RUSSIA IS NOT DEPENDING ON US TO CREATE THEIR ECONOMY??!!! Bessent is just another jackass who thinks the world revolves around us!! NOW WE SEE WHY BRICS IS GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL!! The United States is so isolated now that Bessent et al cannot even see what’s ahead! RUSSIA IS NOT BEING THREATENED BY US ANYMORE! China is not threatened by us, nor is India or Brazil. WE’VE BEEN THE BULLIES FOR A LONG, LONG TIME. Not anymore. HEY DJT!!! It’s NOT working!!!

