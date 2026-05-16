Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saul Badman's avatar
Saul Badman
12m

Larry, please tell Mario to speak less and listen more!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture