Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LIDIA GOLDFELD's avatar
LIDIA GOLDFELD
8h

EVERYONE IS GREEDY FOR MONEY,

LIKE FLIES ON SHIT.

HAVE FORGOTTEN HONOR AND CONSCIENCE

AND HAVE BEEN SHITTING ON EVERYTHING FOR A LONG TIME.

- THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT IT IS TO LOVE THE MOTHERLAND AS PUTIN LOVES IT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
2h

On pure mechanical grounds, there is nothing wrong with the statement "The US must have Russia on its side to defeat China". However, the US will need a lot more than an alliance with Russia to defeat China. The real flaw is in formulating the goal "to defeat China".

China, under communist rule, has had many problems, causing many problems for the US. However, most of those problems are self-inflicted by the US: from General Marshal's intervention in China's Civil War (1945-1949) to exporting manufacturing to China, allowing Chinese STEM students into the US, loose immigration policies w.r.t China, loose land ownership restrictions, etc. Without correcting these domestic defects, the US will never have a chance to defeat China. Not because China is super strong, but because the US has made itself a paper tiger.

Behind all of these miscellaneous. reasons, is the desire to remain the only super-power hegemony. If the US improved STEM education, reformed tax laws, reversed capital concentration, etc., the US would have remained a superpower without beating anybody. China's rise is mostly due to US funding, US military technology, US intelligence, and US capitalists' greed. Without the US, China's economic reform would have succeeded just the same, but it would not have created a bubble as it is today. The best and most effective way to "defeat China" is to fix the US domestic issues. An arms race is not to the advantage of the US. Besides, the US has already lost the "arms race" to Russia. While the US and Russia both retain the capability of destroying each other multiple times using nuclear weapons, Russia can also defeat the US in ground combat and hold close to even in air battles. In the last few years, the US has successfully forced Russia to overhaul its shipbuilding industries and naval research. God knows what can happen.

It is a race to the bottom to see which bubble will burst first: the paper-tiger versus the dragon statue made of sand on the beach of Pudong, Shanghai.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture