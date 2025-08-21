I posted this image of the press release announcing the upcoming meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and India because it provides one more piece of evidence that Donald Trump’s efforts to split BRICS is failing. And this is relevant to what has transpired among Washington, Russia and the Europeans since last Friday’s summit.

It is true that Donald Trump succeeded in rekindling a cordial relationship with Vladimir Putin at last Friday’s summit in Alaska, and it is clear that both men appear serious about keeping the lines of communication open. But questions remain about Trump’s true objectives: Is Trump sincere in wanting to forge closer ties with Russia, or is he pursuing the strategy elucidated by A. Wess Mitchell — who is a buddy of Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby — in his August 2021 article in The National Interest: A Strategy for Avoiding Two-Front War. The heart of Mitchell’s argument is that the US must convince Russia that China is the real enemy, and that the US must secure Russia’s cooperation in a US campaign to contain China.

This is not just some average former US Foreign Service officer opining… Mitchell has sterling academic credentials and served as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs during Trump’s first term. Mitchell is currently the head of a think tank, and from that perch he was tasked by the Pentagon Office of Net Assessment with writing a longer version of this paper, which was delivered to the Pentagon in the Fall of 2020. In other words, Mitchell was asked to provide the US Department of Defense with a strategic vision for dealing with Russia and China. I am quoting — forgive me for the lengthy quote — the most salient portions of Mitchell’s paper:

THE GREATEST risk facing the twenty-first-century United States, short of an outright nuclear attack, is a two-front war involving its strongest military rivals, China and Russia. . . . Given these high stakes, avoiding a two-front war with China and Russia must rank among the foremost objectives of contemporary U.S. grand strategy. . . . Averting such scenarios should not only or primarily be a concern for the U.S. military; it is also the job of U.S. diplomacy. Indeed, diplomacy in its highest form has historically been used for precisely this purpose, as an instrument for rearranging power in space and time to avoid fighting numerous enemies at once. This role—the sequencing of rivalries—should be the central preoccupation of American diplomacy today. . . . While accomplishing this task will not be easy, COVID-19 may present an unexpected opportunity. By widening the power disparity between China and Russia, the pandemic has heightened Russia’s economic dependency on China as a source of capital, markets, and international political support. Paradoxically, the very fact of this deepening dependency is likely to increase Russian fear of becoming a sidecar to Beijing’s ambitions and create incentives for Moscow to reorient its foreign policy. . . . Rather than attempting to woo or court Russia into a conciliatory stance, we should present it with a combination of insuperable obstacles to westward expansion (including, if necessary, by inflicting a far more serious defeat than it has heretofore experienced in Ukraine) while presenting new opportunities for cooperation, investment, and growth in Russia’s east. Simply put, the goal should be to alleviate America’s simultaneity problem by giving Russia incentives to be less of a European power—and more of an Asian one. . . . The goal of our diplomacy toward Russia—and the crux of our strategy for avoiding a two-front war—should be to sharpen Russia’s dilemma and ensure that, as its fear of China ripens, it has viable options for a foreign policy other than aggression toward the West. Such an approach would not operate on the premise that the United States can court or woo Russia into a conciliatory stance. To the contrary, its premise would be that to the extent that any reduction in tensions with Russia is still possible, it will be because Russia’s leaders decide on the basis of a cold-blooded read of their own interests that détente with the West meets Russia’s security needs better than their present, aggressive policies do. . . . The United States should wish to see Russia suffer a military rebuff of sufficient magnitude to prompt its leaders to reassess their assumptions about the permissiveness of the post-Soviet space as a preferred zone of strategic expansion. America can help bring about this outcome much as it did in Afghanistan: by providing locals the means to better resist Russia at higher volumes than it has done to date and encouraging European allies to do the same. And we should significantly raise the costs for cyber and other attacks on the United States, including via reciprocal attacks on Russian critical infrastructure and by sanctioning Putin’s inner circle and the secondary market for Russian bonds.

There you have it! The primary reason for the war in Ukraine — which the US provoked — was to inflict a defeat on Russia that would compel it to join Team USA and help America corral China. While Mitchell is a smart guy, you can read for yourself that he completely misjudged the consequences of trying to isolate and weaken Russia. Instead of persuading Putin to submit to Washington’s hegemonic leadership and to eschew closer ties with China, the opposite has happened. . . Russia and China now enjoy closer economic, diplomatic, political and military ties than at any time in the history of both nations.

I must emphasize that much of the policymaking community in Washington is still convinced that Russia and China are not natural allies, and that the West can somehow engineer a divorce between the two nations. But Washington’s onerous sanctions on Russia; its massive support for Ukraine in the war with Russia; and its bellicose threats against China have, as I noted above, made the two fast friends and allies. You can also add India and Brazil to that list. A year ago, those two countries were not BRICS enthusiasts… now they are. Since Trump took the oath of office in January, he has succeeded in creating a unity of purpose and desire among the BRICS nations.

While Trump and his team are currently fixated on getting a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, I do not think they grasp the complexity of that task, nor do they appreciate that the real issue Russia will insist on addressing is the threat that NATO presents to Russia. Until that root cause is addressed, Russia will continue the war of attrition against Ukraine and move inexorably to the west.

I discussed some of this today with Danny Davis: