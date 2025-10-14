Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry's avatar
Larry
4h

Unfortunately, I don’t believe this ceasefire will last Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Zionists are ALL or nothing! They will initiate a war with Iran, continue the genocide and (drag) the (US citizens) into war and I said citizens, because our government are also ALL in and paid for! Russia, China and the rest of the world are like a volcano slowly to erupt and eventually nuclear annihilation will likely come to the US! Our bullying is about to run out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
3h

Look at Trump's face in the photo that Larry included. What a change in countenance in 9 months-time!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture