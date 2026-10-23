Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4d

We have a reality punch from Larry. We are reminded that tens of thousands have died in order for the goals of sinful men to be accomplished. Numbers of the dead are only important to them when they can be used to further their plans, and to obtain votes. The dead human beings mean nothing to the selfish, self-righteous leaders.

And now the signs are there that the US and Israel may attack Iran again. Will killing more people and ruining more lives win more votes for Trump and Netanyahu?

Again the song and video "War Pigs" comes to mind. The lyrics and visuals express what is happening now--in real llfe--and in my own reactions. And I don't even live in war-torn Iran or decimated Gaza.

https://youtu.be/LQUXuQ6Zd9w?si=3xPCY5bacWSgcetN

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/blacksabbath/warpigs.html

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4d

😀 Big Thanks 😃

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