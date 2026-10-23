Donald Trump has discovered a remarkable statistical phenomenon. In Iran, the dead multiply on their own, unassisted, between speeches. You don’t need a morgue, a name, a death certificate or a human rights group. You need a microphone and a rally.

Let me walk you through it, because the trend line is breathtaking.

The Trump Iran Index

In mid-January, while the Iranian regime was crushing protests in the streets, the President offered no number at all. He said he had been told “on good authority” that the killing had stopped and the planned executions were off. Fine. Then the counting began.

On February 20, at a White House press briefing called to complain about the Supreme Court striking down his tariffs, Trump announced that Iran had killed 32,000 protesters. CBS News noted, politely, that he “did not offer a source.”

By mid-April, in the middle of his public spat with Pope Leo, the figure on Truth Social had become “at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months.” Ten thousand more dead in eight weeks, with no new massacre to explain them.

On June 16, sitting with the Emir of Qatar, it was still 42,000. The number rested for the summer.

Then on August 31, Truth Social again: “now over 100,000 people dead.” The toll had more than doubled since June. Where did the other 58,000 come from? No one asked, and no one was told.

And on October 19, at a rally in Kansas, the President declared that “in the last eight months, they’ve killed 75,000 minimum protesters.” So in seven weeks, 25,000 dead Iranians came back to life. It is the first resurrection on record to be announced at a campaign rally.

Thirty-two thousand. Forty-two thousand. One hundred thousand. Seventy-five thousand. That is not a death toll. It is a stock chart for a meme coin.

What the people who actually count say

Before anyone accuses me of whitewashing Tehran, let me tell you what the President leaves out. January’s unrest was not simply a spontaneous uprising of unarmed citizens. It was an attempted color revolution, and Western intelligence had its fingerprints all over it. In my assessment, the CIA and Mossad were actively involved in recruiting protesters and getting weapons into their hands, and those weapons were turned on Iranian government forces. The Israelis barely bothered to hide their role. Mossad’s own Persian-language account told the protesters, “We are with you — not just from afar and in words.” On January 3, former CIA director Mike Pompeo publicly alluded to Mossad operating alongside them. Israeli press reports claimed outside actors were arming dissidents.

The casualty records reflect that this was a fight, not an unprovoked massacre. HRANA, the U.S.-based Iranian human rights group that no one mistakes for a friend of the Islamic Republic, has verified the deaths of 178 members of Iran’s police, Revolutionary Guard and Basij. Tehran’s own count of 3,117 dead classifies roughly 670 of them as armed “terrorists.” Governments do not lose nearly two hundred security personnel to peaceful sit-ins.

None of that means no innocent people died. They did, and the people who sent guns into crowds share the blame for it. But it means the honest tallies are far lower than anything Trump says. HRANA claims 7,007 deaths by late February, with nearly 12,000 more cases under review. Iran Human Rights counted 3,428. The highest figure anyone has floated, from the UN Special Rapporteur in January, was that the toll might pass 20,000. Those counts are built from names, dates and places, and they cover a few days in January, not the “eight months” Trump now describes. The President’s 75,000 is nearly four times the most extreme estimate on record and more than ten times what has been verified. He is not counting the dead. He is counting the votes he thinks the dead can get him, and he never mentions who armed the crowds.

Meanwhile, in Gaza

Now let’s look at a place where the dead do get counted, one by one.

As of October 13, Gaza’s health authorities report 74,389 Palestinians killed and 175,423 wounded since October 7, 2023. Since the October 2025 ceasefire that was supposed to end the killing, another 1,498 have been killed.

For two years, Washington and Jerusalem told us not to trust those figures, because they came from the “Hamas-run health ministry.” Then, in January of this year, the Israel Defense Forces accepted them. The IDF said that approximately 70,000 Gazans had been killed in the war. That is not a Hamas talking point. That is the army that did the killing, checking the books and agreeing with the total.

The IDF also says roughly 25,000 of the dead were Hamas fighters. Take that at face value, which is generous, and do the subtraction the IDF itself has declined to do in public. That leaves about 45,000 people who were not combatants by Israel’s own reckoning. Forty-five thousand. Using Israel’s numbers, not Hamas’s, not the UN’s, not mine.

So here is the comparison. In Iran, the President offers numbers with no source, no names and no consistency, which swell by tens of thousands between appearances and then shrink when he forgets what he said last time. In Gaza, there is a documented, name-by-name count that the Israeli military itself has accepted, and which by Israel’s own math includes tens of thousands of non-combatants.

Guess which one the President talks about at his rallies.

The double standard isn’t subtle

I spent years in government watching officials pick which dead to count. It’s an old trick. You inflate the victims of your enemies and you erase the victims of your friends, and you never mention your own role in creating either. Iranian protesters are useful, because their deaths justify a war Washington has already started, even when Washington helped put the guns in their hands. Palestinians are inconvenient, because their deaths were caused with American bombs and paid for with American money.

If the President truly believed every innocent life lost to state violence demanded a response, he would not need to inflate Iran’s toll, and he would ask who armed the crowds. And he would not need an Israeli general to tell him what happened in Gaza. The figure is already there, accepted by the IDF, sitting on a desk in his own government.

Instead we get an Iranian body count that rises and falls like a carnival game, and a Gaza body count he pretends not to see. Somewhere in Kansas, a crowd cheered for 75,000 dead Iranians who, by the President’s own record, were 100,000 just seven weeks ago. Nobody in that crowd was told that 70,000 Palestinians are dead, and that the IDF agrees. That isn’t a mistake. That’s the point.

Nima and I discuss the likelihood of a decapitation strike on Iran:

Danny Haiphong hosted me and Colonel Wilkerson… Iran is the topic:

My second interview with Mohamed Suleman of the TMJ News Network:

Doing my usual Thursday afternoon with Garland Nixon:

Brandon Weichart and I discuss the Ansar Allah offensive against Saudi Arabia:

I discuss the likelihood that Trump will break another promise and hit Iran before the midterms: