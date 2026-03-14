Late on Friday Donald Trump claimed in a social media post that military facilities on Kharg Island were targeted. Read his Truth carefully:

Trump is deep into fantasy land. Yes, I think he has lost touch with reality. He admits that the oil terminals were not attacked, just some unidentified military targets. Iran has previously warned of that an attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure would be answered by a comparable attack on all oil and gas infrastructure in the region in which the US and its allies have an interest would be set ablaze and destroyed.

If you don’t know it now, only one of Iran’s 5 operational oil export terminals is located on Kharg Island. According to data from the international company Kepler, the amount of oil loaded from the tanks installed on Kharg increased by 1.5 times in the past month. This suggests that Iran, by quickly emptying Kharg’s tanks, was prepared for this attack.

If Iran’s oil terminal on Kharg had been destroyed, Iran would have launched missiles at identified the oil terminals in all the countries bordering the Persian Gulf. Here’s the list:

Saudi Arabia

Ras Tanura: The largest marine oil loading center in the world; capacity: 6 million barrels per day. Ras Al-Ju’aymah: The second most important terminal; capacity 3 to 3.6 million barrels per day. United Arab Emirates

Fujairah: Has multiple docks and is the largest fueling center in the region. Jebel Ali: Site for crude oil and petrochemical exports. Qatar

Ras Laffan: The largest LNG export facility in the world. Kuwait

Mina Al-Ahmadi: Central crude oil export terminal with deep docks and high capacity. Bahrain

Sitra Terminal: Exports refined

Here is Iran’s report on the limited impact of US attacks on Kharg Island on Saturday morning:

According to Fars field reports, 2-3h ago, Kharg Island was subject to US attacks with more than 15 explosions on the island. During these attacks, the US attempted to damage the Army’s air defense systems, the Joshan Naval Base, the airport control tower, and the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) helicopter hangar. Fars’ Field observations indicate thick smoke rising from various parts of the island, but none of the oil infrastructure was damaged in these attacks. Iran had previously warned of the consequences of attacking the country’s energy infrastructure, stating that should such an event occur, all oil and gas infrastructure in the region in which the US and its allies have an interest would be set ablaze and destroyed. Following these attacks, Trump claimed that the US had successfully targeted all military objectives on Kharg Island & “complete destroyed” the island’s air defense systems. However, 1h after the attack, there was air defense activity on the island which straight up debunks their claims that they destroyed all air defenses here. Trump has also repeatedly claimed the complete destruction of Iran’s missile capabilities, yet the wave of missile and drone attacks [from Iran] has now reached its 48th round.

There are a couple of ways to look at this. Perhaps Trump’s lie about devastating Kharg Island is the start of his PR campaign to gaslight the American public into believing Iran is defeated, which would allow Trump to declare victory and start withdrawing US forces. That’s one possibility. Alternatively, he really believes the lie and is convinced that this latest strike will convince the Iranians to surrender. If you want to glean some keen insights into Trump’s drift into madness, please take an hour to watch Danny Davis’ interview with Robert Barnes (linked here).

Today has been a monster day of interviews.

I started the day off with Nima and Colonel Wilkerson:

Later in the day was the Intelligence Roundtable with the Judge and Ray:

Danny Davis asked me back for a second appearance this week to discuss the so-called Iranian Sleeper Cells that, in my judgment, do not exist and are a tool the Trump administration is using to manipulate the public:

Cyrus Janssen invited me back for a new chat because of the positive reaction by his subscribers to our last conversation:

Pascual Lottaz, who hosts Neutrality Studies, interviewed me last night regarding the war on Iran: