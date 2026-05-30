Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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David Cooper's avatar
David Cooper
4h

Yesterday Iana Zaikina won the Gold, so they played the Russian national anthem, while the Ukrainian girl, silver medalist, covered her face.

https://t.me/olympic_russia/23514

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