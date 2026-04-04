Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Geoffrey Maddocks's avatar
Geoffrey Maddocks
2dEdited

AI bulletpoints from your INTEL Roundtable with Ray:

• Multiple US aircraft incidents reported: The discussion details several US military aircraft losses on Friday, including an F-15 shot down in southwestern Iran, an A-10 crashed in the Persian Gulf, two Pave Hawk helicopters hit, a KC-135 tanker making an emergency landing near Tel Aviv, and an F-16 that disappeared from radar over Saudi Arabia.

• Contradictions on Iranian capabilities: Hosts highlight the disconnect between President Trump's claims that Iran's radar was "100% annihilated" and they had "no anti-aircraft equipment," versus the reported shootdowns of multiple US aircraft by Iranian forces.

• Casualty transparency concerns: The panel alleges the Pentagon is suppressing US casualty figures, drawing parallels to IDF reporting practices, and expressing skepticism about the official count of "13 killed in action."

• Critique of presidential address: Trump's speech is characterized as containing factual errors, including misattributing the USS Cole bombing to Iran (actually al-Qaeda) and overstating Iran's status as a terrorism sponsor and its nuclear weapons progress.

• Historical context for Iranian hostility: The discussion cites US support for Saddam Hussein during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War—including intelligence sharing and provision of chemical weapons precursors—as a potential root cause of Iranian anti-American sentiment.

• Israel's alleged influence on war policy: Citing Rep. Joe Kent's resignation statement, the panel argues the conflict stems from Israeli pressure and lobbying, with the quote: "It's Israel, stupid—that's the whole why and wherefore of this whole thing."

• Military strategy skepticism: General Kellogg's suggestion to seize islands in the Strait of Hormuz is dismissed as militarily unsound, given Iran's multiple oil terminals and layered defense capabilities including drones, missiles, and coastal artillery.

• Economic shift via Strait of Hormuz control: The panel discusses Iran's leverage over global oil shipping, noting a potential shift from petrodollar to yuan-based transactions as Iran controls access to the Persian Gulf.

• War crimes allegations: Targeting civilian infrastructure—such as a billion-dollar bridge in Tehran and threats to the power grid—is labeled as potentially constituting war crimes, with comparisons drawn to Nuremberg precedents on wars of aggression.

• Politicization of the military: Concerns are raised about eroding military loyalty to the Constitution in favor of personal loyalty to the president, citing recent officer dismissals and speculation about Tulsi Gabbard being targeted for removal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJO40SI_em8

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2d

The Iranians have been using this ‘Vietnam-style guerrilla tactic’ for over 2,000 years. It’s called the Parthian shot:

Parthian shot

The Parthian shot is a light cavalry hit-and-run tactic used by horse archers. By making a real or feigned retreat at full gallop, the riders turn their bodies around to shoot the often slower, heavier armored pursuing enemies. First used by the Parthians, an ancient Iranian empire, it continued to be used by multiple civilizations especially those of Eurasian nomadicorigins throughout the medieval period.

"Parthian shot" is also used metaphorically to describe a barbed insult delivered as the speaker departs.

Technique

The maneuver required significant equestrian and archery skill, since the rider's both hands held their composite bow and their body was turned around. As the stirrup had not been invented at the time of the Parthians, the rider relied solely on balance to stay mounted and guide the horse.

The Parthians used the tactic to great effect in their victory over the Roman general Crassus in the Battle of Carrhae (53 BCE).

Wikipedia

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