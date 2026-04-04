During his Wednesday night speech, Donald Trump made the following claim about Iran’s air defenses:

They have no anti-aircraft equipment, their radar’s 100% annihilated, we are unstoppable as a military force.

It appears that President Trump was a bit premature. The US Air Force had a difficult day on Friday:

➡️F-15E (48th Fighter Wing) — Shot down in southwestern Iran. Pilot rescued; WSO still missing.

➡️A-10C Thunderbolt II — Shot down and crashed into the Persian Gulf. Pilot reportedly recovered.

➡️2X HH-60G Pave Hawk — Hit during CSAR mission, one crash-landed across the border in Iraq. All crew reportedly rescued.

➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 10:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.

➡️F-16CJ “Wild Weasel” (F-16C Block 50/52, SEAD configuration) — Emergency squawk 7700 over Saudi Arabia near the Iraqi border around 15:00 UTC; later disappeared from FlightRadar.

➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 19:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.

It appears that Iran has no centralized air defense C2 or any kind of joint engagement zone (JEZ) anymore. However, as evidenced by the incidents above, Iran appears to be relying on Vietnam-style guerrilla tactics of shoot-and-scoot air defense with their passive and highly tactical indigenous system… The IR-SA-7’s (pronounced “Ur-sah-seven”). These Some are specially developed missiles that can loiter at altitude, almost like a glider, completely passive, that lie in wait for one of the US older generation fighters, tankers or other support aircraft to wander too close and then hone-in. While the US can claim “air supremacy” this does not mean that US aircraft can fly over Iran without incurring the risk of being shot down.

I wonder if the Russians are paying attention to Iran’s information operations? Iran is proving to be quite clever and creative in producing videos that take trolling to new heights:

Ray and I did our usual Friday Intelligence Roundtable with Judge Napolitano:

Colonel Wilkerson and I also did our weekly chat with Nima. BTW, Nima Rostami Alkorshid is a name with meaning. Nima = Just. Rostami is the great epic hero of Persian mythology and the central warrior figure in Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh, Iran’s national epic. He is portrayed as a legendary protector of Iran, famous for his strength, bravery, and tragic story, especially the tale in which he unknowingly kills his son Sohrab. Alkorshid means Radiant Sun. Thought you’d like to know:

I started the morning with the boys at The Duran. I can’t say enough good things about the quality and depth of their analysis. Always a privilege to appear on their show: