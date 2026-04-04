Trump’s Premature Claim About Air Supremacy and Obliterated Iranian Air Defenses
During his Wednesday night speech, Donald Trump made the following claim about Iran’s air defenses:
They have no anti-aircraft equipment, their radar’s 100% annihilated, we are unstoppable as a military force.
It appears that President Trump was a bit premature. The US Air Force had a difficult day on Friday:
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
➡️F-15E (48th Fighter Wing) — Shot down in southwestern Iran. Pilot rescued; WSO still missing.
➡️A-10C Thunderbolt II — Shot down and crashed into the Persian Gulf. Pilot reportedly recovered.
➡️2X HH-60G Pave Hawk — Hit during CSAR mission, one crash-landed across the border in Iraq. All crew reportedly rescued.
➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 10:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.
➡️F-16CJ “Wild Weasel” (F-16C Block 50/52, SEAD configuration) — Emergency squawk 7700 over Saudi Arabia near the Iraqi border around 15:00 UTC; later disappeared from FlightRadar.
➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 19:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.
It appears that Iran has no centralized air defense C2 or any kind of joint engagement zone (JEZ) anymore. However, as evidenced by the incidents above, Iran appears to be relying on Vietnam-style guerrilla tactics of shoot-and-scoot air defense with their passive and highly tactical indigenous system… The IR-SA-7’s (pronounced “Ur-sah-seven”). These Some are specially developed missiles that can loiter at altitude, almost like a glider, completely passive, that lie in wait for one of the US older generation fighters, tankers or other support aircraft to wander too close and then hone-in. While the US can claim “air supremacy” this does not mean that US aircraft can fly over Iran without incurring the risk of being shot down.
I wonder if the Russians are paying attention to Iran’s information operations? Iran is proving to be quite clever and creative in producing videos that take trolling to new heights:
Ray and I did our usual Friday Intelligence Roundtable with Judge Napolitano:
Colonel Wilkerson and I also did our weekly chat with Nima. BTW, Nima Rostami Alkorshid is a name with meaning. Nima = Just. Rostami is the great epic hero of Persian mythology and the central warrior figure in Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh, Iran’s national epic. He is portrayed as a legendary protector of Iran, famous for his strength, bravery, and tragic story, especially the tale in which he unknowingly kills his son Sohrab. Alkorshid means Radiant Sun. Thought you’d like to know:
I started the morning with the boys at The Duran. I can’t say enough good things about the quality and depth of their analysis. Always a privilege to appear on their show:
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
AI bulletpoints from your INTEL Roundtable with Ray:
• Multiple US aircraft incidents reported: The discussion details several US military aircraft losses on Friday, including an F-15 shot down in southwestern Iran, an A-10 crashed in the Persian Gulf, two Pave Hawk helicopters hit, a KC-135 tanker making an emergency landing near Tel Aviv, and an F-16 that disappeared from radar over Saudi Arabia.
• Contradictions on Iranian capabilities: Hosts highlight the disconnect between President Trump's claims that Iran's radar was "100% annihilated" and they had "no anti-aircraft equipment," versus the reported shootdowns of multiple US aircraft by Iranian forces.
• Casualty transparency concerns: The panel alleges the Pentagon is suppressing US casualty figures, drawing parallels to IDF reporting practices, and expressing skepticism about the official count of "13 killed in action."
• Critique of presidential address: Trump's speech is characterized as containing factual errors, including misattributing the USS Cole bombing to Iran (actually al-Qaeda) and overstating Iran's status as a terrorism sponsor and its nuclear weapons progress.
• Historical context for Iranian hostility: The discussion cites US support for Saddam Hussein during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War—including intelligence sharing and provision of chemical weapons precursors—as a potential root cause of Iranian anti-American sentiment.
• Israel's alleged influence on war policy: Citing Rep. Joe Kent's resignation statement, the panel argues the conflict stems from Israeli pressure and lobbying, with the quote: "It's Israel, stupid—that's the whole why and wherefore of this whole thing."
• Military strategy skepticism: General Kellogg's suggestion to seize islands in the Strait of Hormuz is dismissed as militarily unsound, given Iran's multiple oil terminals and layered defense capabilities including drones, missiles, and coastal artillery.
• Economic shift via Strait of Hormuz control: The panel discusses Iran's leverage over global oil shipping, noting a potential shift from petrodollar to yuan-based transactions as Iran controls access to the Persian Gulf.
• War crimes allegations: Targeting civilian infrastructure—such as a billion-dollar bridge in Tehran and threats to the power grid—is labeled as potentially constituting war crimes, with comparisons drawn to Nuremberg precedents on wars of aggression.
• Politicization of the military: Concerns are raised about eroding military loyalty to the Constitution in favor of personal loyalty to the president, citing recent officer dismissals and speculation about Tulsi Gabbard being targeted for removal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJO40SI_em8
The Iranians have been using this ‘Vietnam-style guerrilla tactic’ for over 2,000 years. It’s called the Parthian shot:
Parthian shot
The Parthian shot is a light cavalry hit-and-run tactic used by horse archers. By making a real or feigned retreat at full gallop, the riders turn their bodies around to shoot the often slower, heavier armored pursuing enemies. First used by the Parthians, an ancient Iranian empire, it continued to be used by multiple civilizations especially those of Eurasian nomadicorigins throughout the medieval period.
"Parthian shot" is also used metaphorically to describe a barbed insult delivered as the speaker departs.
Technique
The maneuver required significant equestrian and archery skill, since the rider's both hands held their composite bow and their body was turned around. As the stirrup had not been invented at the time of the Parthians, the rider relied solely on balance to stay mounted and guide the horse.
The Parthians used the tactic to great effect in their victory over the Roman general Crassus in the Battle of Carrhae (53 BCE).
Wikipedia