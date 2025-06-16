Son of the New American Revolution

Dave El
12h

The Nobel Peace Prize isn't worth a penny. Its just the powerbrokers patting themselves on the back.

Obama got one within 3 months of becoming President then with that rubber stamp started bombing anyone he felt like...

Dr. Hubris
11h

"Donald Trump will own the war in Iran and the consequences that follow. He can kiss his chances for a Nobel Peace Prize good-bye."

On the other hand, if he manages to smash a Middle Eastern country and get their leader sodomized with a bayonet, history shows he might STILL have a chance.

