Trying to define Donald Trump’s position with respect to Iran is akin to watching a weather vane in a hurricane… i.e., it is spinning wildly in all directions. Consider the following statments that President Trump:

— Friday: “We can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. “ — Later on Friday: The U.S. is “considering winding down” the war with Iran. — Earlier on Saturday: Axios reports Trump is planning “possible peace talks with Iran.” — Now: “If Iran doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours the US will obliterate their various POWER PLANTS.”

Axios reported on Saturday that the Trump team is scrambling to try to resurrect direct negotiations:

President Trump said Friday that he was considering “winding down” the war, though U.S. officials said the expectation was there would still be two to three additional weeks of fighting. In the meantime, Trump’s advisers want to start laying groundwork for diplomacy. Behind the scenes: Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are involved in the discussions around potential diplomacy, sources say. Any deal to end the war would need to include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and also establish a long-term agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles and support for proxies in the region. There has been no direct contact between the U.S. and Iran in recent days, though Egypt, Qatar and the U.K. have all passed messages between the two, a U.S. official and two additional sources with knowledge said. Egypt and Qatar have informed the U.S. and Israel that Iran is interested in negotiating, but with very tough terms.

Trump still labors under the mistaken belief that he has leverage over Iran and that Iran is eager to end the war. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Following Israel and US attacks yesterday on Iran’s nuclear processing facilities, Iran hit back hard in Dimona, which is the headquarters of Israel’s nuclear program. Notice in the following videos the failure of Israel’s air defense system to destroy an Iranian missile:

Iran retains a firm grip on the Strait of Hormuz and continues to launch waves of missiles — at least three waves per day — at targets in the Persian Gulf and Israel.

Trump’s war of choice in Iran has derailed the planned summit with China, according to Politico. Contacts to prepare for the meeting were already underway, but they have now been completely suspended, with no new dates set.

Netanyahu is not helping matters. During a press conference on military action against Iran, Netanyahu said: “Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, then evil will win over good.” EADaily

His remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media, particularly from Christians angered by the comparison between Jesus — whom they regard as God incarnate and the “Prince of Peace” — and Genghis Khan, founder of the 13th-century Mongol Empire whose armies ravaged Asia from China to the Mediterranean. CP24

Netanyahu quickly pushed back on the backlash. He said he was citing the great American historian Will Durant, and that “a morally superior civilisation may still fall to a ruthless enemy if it does not have the power to defend itself. No offence was meant.” South China Morning Post

Critics were not satisfied. Palestinian Lutheran pastor Munther Isaac from Bethlehem said on X that the statement was “offensive on multiple levels” — that it “not only compares Jesus to Genghis Khan, but also suggests that the way of Jesus is naive, while a ruthless, ‘might makes right’ approach is what ultimately allows good to overcome evil.” CP24 He added that “Netanyahu, and his Christian Zionist supporters, are making a mockery of the ethics of Jesus.”

The Jerusalem Archbishop also weighed in, saying that Netanyahu’s “inflammatory words reflect narcissism, arrogance, and a sense of domination,” and that his provocative statements “demand responses from churches around the world.”

For the non-Christians who are reading this, it is important to remember what Jesus said about dealing with people like Netanyahu and Genghis Kahn… Jesus taught “turn the other cheek” in the Sermon on the Mount, recorded in Matthew 5:38-39. He said:

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.”

The stupidity of Netanyahu is illustrated in the following image:

Trump’s evil antics in the Persian Gulf has further undermined hopes of improved relations between Russia and the US. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has made several recent statements in March 2026 criticizing US foreign policy and relations with Russia. His remarks emphasize skepticism toward US intentions, accusations of unilateralism, and a lack of respect for Russian interests.

In a March 21, 2026, interview excerpt for the “Looking Back” television program (hosted by Leonid Mlechin), Lavrov expressed deep pessimism about bilateral ties, accusing the US of prioritizing its own dominance in global energy markets and attempting to push Russia out of them. He highlighted actions in Venezuela and Iran as examples where Washington allegedly pursues resources through coups or aggression, stating that the US “does not hide” its energy dominance doctrine. He described the current world as sliding toward one without international law, where the US openly declares it cares only about its own interests and well-being, with no regard for others—framing this as a return to a “winner-takes-all” logic.

During a March 5, 2026, Ambassadorial Roundtable on the Ukraine crisis and digital threats (as per Russian Foreign Ministry transcripts), Lavrov called for an in-depth dialogue on the US vision of the world and its role, questioning how current events align with previously established norms. He noted that while the US pushes for ending conflicts like Ukraine, it continues Biden-era sanctions and escalatory actions (e.g., against Russian-linked tankers), showing no genuine shift under Trump.

On March 3, 2026, Lavrov stated there is “no clarity” on US goals in Iran, describing US-Israeli strikes as aggression and urging an immediate halt to hostilities. He emphasized that meaningful mediation requires understanding the parties’ directions, which he said is absent from Washington.

Earlier in March (e.g., March 8 comments on “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”), he reiterated the need for the US to explain its plans and respect international norms, proposing a meeting of UN Security Council permanent members to address global issues.

Lavrov maintains that Russia is open to cooperation if based on mutual respect and national interests, but sees little prospect for improvement—particularly economically—due to ongoing sanctions, hostility toward BRICS, and perceived US pursuit of dominance. These statements reflect a consistent Russian line: cautious dialogue is possible (e.g., limited economic working groups), but trust remains low, with no “bright future” absent major U.S. policy changes.

Looks like Trump’s chances of garnering a Nobel Peace Prize are growing dimmer with each passing day. Instead of trying to reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf, Trump has doubled-down on stupid and reckless:

I discussed the prospects for a US/Israel exit ramp with Glenn Diesen today (Saturday):

I forgot to post Danny Haiphong’s video with Colonel Wilkerson and me, which was recorded on Friday:

Stanislav “Stas” Krapivnik and I discussed the insanity of trying to deploy Marines in the Persian Gulf: