Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
11h

Trump is like a rabid dog attacking everyone that is not in his mad pack. Co-leader of the pack is Bibi Netanyahu. Both are a danger to the entire world and to all Americans who are not part of the Epstein class. Iran is trying to put both of them down but needs help. Hope Russia and China will continue to aid them because Trump and Netanyahu are getting way out of hand.

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
10hEdited

The quote from Netanyahu on March 19 shocked me. We have surmised this is how he thinks and believes--his wicked actions have shown this. But to say such a blasphemous thing into a microphone shows the world who he worships. He did say the quote was taken from a book, and he also said that he is an admirer of the author, and has read all of his books. That Net chose to say the wretched quote in support of his own philosophy of ruthless aggression means that he owns what he said. Listen:

https://worldstar.com/videos/wshhseA1oxzB2YXc2Yhe/netanyahu-says-jesus-has-no-advantage-over-genghis-khan-evil-overcomes-good

No backing out of this, buster. Do you think that all of the 'Christian' Zionists who support Israel and Net will be affected by this? Net must not give a whit about the CZ group he has been courting.

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