My friend, Randy Credico, is angry with Tulsi for trotting out the newly declassified documents showing that Barack Obama, John Brennan, Jim Clapper and James Comey conspired to convince the American public that Trump’s surprising win in the 2016 Presidential election was because of Russian interference. He is not mad about the content… he is angry because this appears to be a deliberate strategy to divert attention away from the Jeffrey Epstein fiasco. While the intelligence that Tulsi has released is credible and certainly implicates Obama and his team in a conspiracy to defraud the American public, I agree with Randy. Why now?

I was writing extensively on Russiagate starting in 2016 — my blog, NoQuarter was still operating — and I was in touch with former colleagues who were still active in the intelligence community. They told me that the Russiagate was a contrivance, orchestrated by the CIA with an assist from the FBI. But it was not just the CIA… The CIA was using foreign intelligence services, which included MI-6, GCHQ, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS), and others. What started in the summer of 2015 with the CIA compiling information collected by the Brits, the French and the Belgians on all aspiring US candidates running for president (except for Hillary Clinton), by January 2016 it had evolved into a complex international intelligence operation designed to paint Donald Trump as a tool of the Russians.

So here is the question? Why didn’t Donald Trump declassify this information in his first term? Why didn’t Trump direct Office of the Director of National Intelligence to conduct an investigation and declassify the information back then? The Directors of National Intelligence (DNI) during Donald Trump’s first presidential term (2017–2021) were:

• Dan Coats (March 16, 2017 – August 15, 2019)

• Joseph Maguire (Acting, August 16, 2019 – February 20, 2020)

• Richard Grenell (Acting, February 20, 2020 – May 26, 2020)

• John Ratcliffe (May 26, 2020 – January 20, 2021)

As I indicated above, I am happy that this information is now being divulged. But I cannot ignore the appearance that it is being released now in order to bury interest in the Jeffrey Epstein story and Trump’s 15-year relationship with the man. There are some prominent podcasters who have pretty large audiences — e.g., Candace Owens, Dave Smith, Chris Hedges and Joe Rogan — who are pushing back at Trump and vowing to continue to focus on the story. Candace, who is a longtime Trump supporter, is outraged by Trump’s handling of this matter and is bringing a lot of heat on Trump.

The CBS News/YouGov poll conducted July 18-21 carries some very bad news for Trump:

President Donald Trump’s approval rating among voters under 30 has plunged over the past six months, according to the latest CBS News/YouGov poll conducted July 18-21. The survey, conducted among 1,729 adult citizens, found that 66% of voters aged 18-29 disapprove of Trump’s job performance. Only 28% of young voters approve, while 6% said they were unsure. Just six months earlier, a January CBS/YouGov survey found this same age group was the most optimistic about Trump’s return to the White House, with 67% expressing optimism. Overall, Trump’s net approval rating stands at -15, the lowest of his second term. About 55% of Americans disapprove of his job performance, while 41% approve and 4% are unsure. RealClearPolitics’ polling average puts Trump’s disapproval rating at around 53%, with about 46% approving. On key issues, the poll showed negative net approval across the board. National security stood at -2, immigration at -6, foreign policy at -11, jobs and the economy at -12, foreign trade at -15, and inflation/prices at -29. Inflation remains the top concern for Americans, with 21% identifying it as their most important issue, followed by jobs and economy at 14%, health care at 10%, and immigration at 9%. The poll also revealed broad public interest in government transparency regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case. Eighty-one percent of Americans want all documents related to Epstein released. Two-thirds — including 84% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans — think the government is covering up evidence regarding his client list and death.

I don’t think Trump can reverse this, especially if new revelations drop, which I expect.

Garland Nixon and I touched on this towards the end of our hour together, but we spent most of our time together discussing NATO as the root cause of the war in Ukraine: